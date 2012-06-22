SYDNEY, June 22 U.S. corn edged higher on Friday after coming under pressure in the previous session on concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, with the new-crop contract heading for its biggest weekly rise since October, 2010, on the impact of dry weather. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn climbed 0.23 percent after falling 2.91 percent in the previous session and was up nearly 9 percent for the week. Old-crop July corn rose 0.68 percent after falling 4 percent on Thursday. November soybeans rose 0.26 percent after falling 1.74 percent in the previous session, while old-crop soybeans firmed 0.45 percent. July wheat fell 0.23 percent after dipping 0.34 percent in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Nearby corn was pressured by softer cash markets. Two ethanol plants in Nebraska were temporarily idled in recent days due to poor profit margins, and on Thursday the spot basis bid for corn at Decatur, Illinois, a key processing site, fell sharply, reflecting slowing demand. * Weekly corn export data fell below trade expectations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 381,000 tonnes, including sales for the current and new marketing years. The figure fell below trade estimates for sales of 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Traders set aside worries about dry crop weather that supported the market this week, as temperatures cooled slightly and rain fell in parts of Illinois. However, an updated long-term forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicated above-normal temperatures across most of the Midwest through July. * Soybeans underpinned by strength in soymeal after USDA reported export sales of U.S. soymeal in the latest week at 282,000 tonnes, most of it for the 2011/12 marketing year, topping trade expectations for 50,000 to 150,000 tonnes. * Wheat under pressure but losses checked by fears that world wheat production this year might fall short of expectations. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major banks by Moody's. * Brent crude oil slid nearly 4 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18 months as weak economic data from China, the United States and Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand. * U.S. stocks posted the worst day in three weeks on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth worldwide threatened corporate profits. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate June 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.25 -1.50 -0.23% +0.49% 614.67 66 CBOT corn 551.25 1.25 +0.23% -16.29% 606.97 48 CBOT soy 1374.75 3.50 +0.26% +12.00% 1160.14 65 CBOT rice $14.30 -$0.04 -0.28% -2.39% $14.42 53 WTI crude $78.53 $0.33 +0.42% -23.73% $98.14 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.255 -$0.039 -3.01% -3.80% USD/AUD 1.005 -0.032 -3.05% -3.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)