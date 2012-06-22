* Worries persist about dry weather in the U.S. Midwest * Gains pared as updated weather forecasts indicate more rain * Weather jitters, export demand lift soybean prices * Wheat higher on short-covering; Russian crops eyed (New throughout, updates prices, market activity) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 22 U.S. grain futures rose on Friday, rebounding the day after a sharp selloff as investors resumed buying due to diminished prospects for corn yields in the Midwest, as the crop entered its key pollination phase in urgent need of rain. But corn and soybeans pared gains in late trade after updated weather forecasts showed better chances for rain late next week. The midday run of a computerized, U.S.-based weather forecasting model indicated more precipitation for the Corn Belt and cooler temperatures into early July. Corn traders are in the grip of a classic summer weather market, with prices gyrating after every change in the forecast. "The American model had been wetter, but this run continued to support a wet pattern -- it was actually wetter than it was before, and it leaned cooler as well," said Joel Widenor, a meteorologist with the Commodity Weather Group. Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest have endured dry, hot conditions at a time when the market is relying on a bumper harvest to rebuild tight stocks. The U.S. corn stockpile is projected to fall to a 16-year low by Aug. 31. Analysts said they expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture's next weekly crop progress report to reflect continued crop deterioration following a week of hot temperatures and mostly disappointing rains. "The crop ratings are expected to sink again on Monday," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. The USDA has projected a record-high U.S. corn yield for 2012 of 166 bushels per acre, but dry conditions in the southern and eastern portions of the Corn Belt have raised doubts. "My guess is we are at a national corn yield from 159 to 161 (bushels per acre), but if we go another two weeks (with) dry weather, I am probably at 156. And if that yield is correct, corn is (priced) too low," said Mark Schultz with Northstar Commodity in Minneapolis. "The next two weeks are flat-out critical," Schultz said. "With corn, you can do irreversible damage each week that goes by without rain." Cropcast, a private U.S. weather service, on Thursday cut its forecast for the 2012 U.S. corn yield to 158.6 bushels per acre, from its previous estimate of 163.7. Cropcast also cut its soybean yield forecast to 42.4 bushels per acre, from its previous forecast of 44.1 and USDA's outlook of 43.9. At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active December corn settled up 4 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $5.54 per bushel, after reaching a three-month high at $5.69. The key new-crop contract posted a weekly gain of 9.5 percent. Front-month July corn ended up 4-1/2 cents at $5.91, after reaching an intraday high of $6.00-1/2. DRY WEATHER SLOWS LATE SOYBEAN PLANTING The worries about weather in the Midwest supported soybeans as well. Most-active CBOT November soybeans settled up 4-1/4 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $13.75-1/2 a bushel, while front-month July ended up 4 cents at $14.42-1/2. Trades cited fears that dry weather would impede the planting of the last of the U.S. soybean crop, including so-called "double-crop" soybeans that are planted on recently harvested winter wheat fields. "If you stay dry for another two or three weeks, it becomes too late to double-crop the beans after wheat," Schultz said. Nearby contracts continued to derive support from strong export interest, particularly from China, that has reduced old-crop U.S. soy supplies. "Demand has persisted at an unsustainable pace and will require further price gains in order to prevent further stock declines," Rabobank said in a monthly report. SHORT-COVERING IN WHEAT Wheat prices advanced on short-covering following downgraded outlooks for crops in several key exporting countries including Russia. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market open to periodic bouts of short-covering. CBOT September wheat rose 11-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $6.73-1/4 a bushel. The contract posted a weekly gain of 10.5 percent. Dealers continued to keep a close watch on hot weather in the Black Sea region after forecasters cut crop estimates for major exporters Russia and Ukraine. In Minneapolis, the spot MGEX July spring wheat contract surged to a seven-month high at $8.86-1/2 per bushel in thin volume, but pulled back to settle at $8.59, up 15-1/4 cents on the day. Prices at 2:20 p.m. CDT (1920 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 591.00 4.50 0.8% -8.6% CBOT soy 1442.50 4.00 0.3% 20.4% CBOT meal 422.00 -7.00 -1.6% 36.4% CBOT soyoil 49.74 -0.07 -0.1% -4.5% CBOT wheat 673.25 11.50 1.7% 3.1% CBOT rice 1447.00 13.50 0.9% -0.9% EU wheat 216.25 2.00 0.9% 6.8% US crude 80.00 1.80 2.3% -19.1% Dow Jones 12,648 75 0.6% 3.5% Gold 1569.60 4.18 0.3% 0.4% Euro/dollar 1.2561 0.0015 0.1% -3.0% Dollar Index 82.2690 -0.0220 0.0% 2.6% Baltic Freight 978 0 0.0% -43.7% * CBOT prices in cents per bushel except for soymeal in dollars per ton, soyoil in cents per lb and rice in cents per hundredweight. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne. 