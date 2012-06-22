* Worries persist about dry weather in the U.S. Midwest
* Gains pared as updated weather forecasts indicate more
rain
* Weather jitters, export demand lift soybean prices
* Wheat higher on short-covering; Russian crops eyed
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 22 U.S. grain futures rose on
Friday, rebounding the day after a sharp selloff as investors
resumed buying due to diminished prospects for corn yields in
the Midwest, as the crop entered its key pollination phase in
urgent need of rain.
But corn and soybeans pared gains in late trade after
updated weather forecasts showed better chances for rain late
next week. The midday run of a computerized, U.S.-based weather
forecasting model indicated more precipitation for the Corn Belt
and cooler temperatures into early July.
Corn traders are in the grip of a classic summer weather
market, with prices gyrating after every change in the forecast.
"The American model had been wetter, but this run continued
to support a wet pattern -- it was actually wetter than it was
before, and it leaned cooler as well," said Joel Widenor, a
meteorologist with the Commodity Weather Group.
Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest have endured dry,
hot conditions at a time when the market is relying on a bumper
harvest to rebuild tight stocks. The U.S. corn stockpile is
projected to fall to a 16-year low by Aug. 31.
Analysts said they expected the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's next weekly crop progress report to reflect
continued crop deterioration following a week of hot
temperatures and mostly disappointing rains.
"The crop ratings are expected to sink again on Monday,"
said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des
Moines, Iowa.
The USDA has projected a record-high U.S. corn yield for
2012 of 166 bushels per acre, but dry conditions in the southern
and eastern portions of the Corn Belt have raised doubts.
"My guess is we are at a national corn yield from 159 to 161
(bushels per acre), but if we go another two weeks (with) dry
weather, I am probably at 156. And if that yield is correct,
corn is (priced) too low," said Mark Schultz with Northstar
Commodity in Minneapolis.
"The next two weeks are flat-out critical," Schultz said.
"With corn, you can do irreversible damage each week that goes
by without rain."
Cropcast, a private U.S. weather service, on Thursday cut
its forecast for the 2012 U.S. corn yield to 158.6 bushels per
acre, from its previous estimate of 163.7. Cropcast also cut its
soybean yield forecast to 42.4 bushels per acre, from its
previous forecast of 44.1 and USDA's outlook of 43.9.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active December corn
settled up 4 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $5.54 per bushel,
after reaching a three-month high at $5.69. The key new-crop
contract posted a weekly gain of 9.5 percent.
Front-month July corn ended up 4-1/2 cents at $5.91,
after reaching an intraday high of $6.00-1/2.
DRY WEATHER SLOWS LATE SOYBEAN PLANTING
The worries about weather in the Midwest supported soybeans
as well. Most-active CBOT November soybeans settled up
4-1/4 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $13.75-1/2 a bushel, while
front-month July ended up 4 cents at $14.42-1/2.
Trades cited fears that dry weather would impede the
planting of the last of the U.S. soybean crop, including
so-called "double-crop" soybeans that are planted on recently
harvested winter wheat fields.
"If you stay dry for another two or three weeks, it becomes
too late to double-crop the beans after wheat," Schultz said.
Nearby contracts continued to derive support from strong
export interest, particularly from China, that has reduced
old-crop U.S. soy supplies.
"Demand has persisted at an unsustainable pace and will
require further price gains in order to prevent further stock
declines," Rabobank said in a monthly report.
SHORT-COVERING IN WHEAT
Wheat prices advanced on short-covering following downgraded
outlooks for crops in several key exporting countries including
Russia. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat,
leaving the market open to periodic bouts of short-covering.
CBOT September wheat rose 11-1/2 cents, or 1.7
percent, to settle at $6.73-1/4 a bushel. The contract posted a
weekly gain of 10.5 percent.
Dealers continued to keep a close watch on hot weather in
the Black Sea region after forecasters cut crop estimates for
major exporters Russia and Ukraine.
In Minneapolis, the spot MGEX July spring wheat contract
surged to a seven-month high at $8.86-1/2 per bushel in thin
volume, but pulled back to settle at $8.59, up 15-1/4 cents on
the day.
Prices at 2:20 p.m. CDT (1920 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 591.00 4.50 0.8% -8.6%
CBOT soy 1442.50 4.00 0.3% 20.4%
CBOT meal 422.00 -7.00 -1.6% 36.4%
CBOT soyoil 49.74 -0.07 -0.1% -4.5%
CBOT wheat 673.25 11.50 1.7% 3.1%
CBOT rice 1447.00 13.50 0.9% -0.9%
EU wheat 216.25 2.00 0.9% 6.8%
US crude 80.00 1.80 2.3% -19.1%
Dow Jones 12,648 75 0.6% 3.5%
Gold 1569.60 4.18 0.3% 0.4%
Euro/dollar 1.2561 0.0015 0.1% -3.0%
Dollar Index 82.2690 -0.0220 0.0% 2.6%
Baltic Freight 978 0 0.0% -43.7%
* CBOT prices in cents per bushel except for soymeal in
dollars per ton, soyoil in cents per lb and rice in cents per
hundredweight. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne.
