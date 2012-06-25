(Repeats story to additional subscribers)
* U.S. December corn jumps to highest since Feb. 8
* Wheat up 2 pct, November soybeans at contract high
* Dryness continues to stress corn and soybeans
SINGAPORE, June 25 Chicago new-crop December
corn jumped more than 4 percent on Monday to its highest since
early February as dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest
continued to threaten crop yields, while wheat climbed 2
percent.
Soybeans also rallied more than 2 percent with November soy
hitting a contract high.
"I suspect it is very much related to ongoing crop concerns,
principally in the U.S. Midwest where corn crop is facing
potential yield penalties," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 4.2 percent
to $5.77 a bushel by 0035 GMT, while November soy climbed
2.6 percent to $14.11-1/4 a bushel. December wheat rose
2.2 percent to $7.22-1/2 a bushel.
Condition ratings for the U.S. corn crop have shed 14
percentage points from good-to-excellent since the season began.
The market is prepared for another 2 to 3 point drop in the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report
later on Monday.
Dry weather continues to stress corn and soybean crops in
the southern U.S. Midwest while timely rainfall has boosted crop
growth and development in the northwest, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Friday.
Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat Weather trimmed its
estimate of U.S. corn production last week to 13.971 billion
bushels, below USDA's current forecast for 14.790 billion.
Prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 688.00 14.75 +2.19% +3.97% 647.46 76
CBOT corn 577.00 23.00 +4.15% +4.91% 561.42 57
CBOT soy 1411.25 35.75 +2.60% +2.60% 1345.98 71
CBOT rice $14.84 $0.12 +0.78% +3.52% $14.36 64
WTI crude $79.85 $0.09 +0.11% -2.38% $87.06 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.254 $0.006 +0.48% -0.95%
USD/AUD 1.002 0.016 +1.63% +0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
