(Repeats story to additional subscribers) * U.S. December corn jumps to highest since Feb. 8 * Wheat up 2 pct, November soybeans at contract high * Dryness continues to stress corn and soybeans SINGAPORE, June 25 Chicago new-crop December corn jumped more than 4 percent on Monday to its highest since early February as dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest continued to threaten crop yields, while wheat climbed 2 percent. Soybeans also rallied more than 2 percent with November soy hitting a contract high. "I suspect it is very much related to ongoing crop concerns, principally in the U.S. Midwest where corn crop is facing potential yield penalties," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 4.2 percent to $5.77 a bushel by 0035 GMT, while November soy climbed 2.6 percent to $14.11-1/4 a bushel. December wheat rose 2.2 percent to $7.22-1/2 a bushel. Condition ratings for the U.S. corn crop have shed 14 percentage points from good-to-excellent since the season began. The market is prepared for another 2 to 3 point drop in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report later on Monday. Dry weather continues to stress corn and soybean crops in the southern U.S. Midwest while timely rainfall has boosted crop growth and development in the northwest, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat Weather trimmed its estimate of U.S. corn production last week to 13.971 billion bushels, below USDA's current forecast for 14.790 billion. Prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 688.00 14.75 +2.19% +3.97% 647.46 76 CBOT corn 577.00 23.00 +4.15% +4.91% 561.42 57 CBOT soy 1411.25 35.75 +2.60% +2.60% 1345.98 71 CBOT rice $14.84 $0.12 +0.78% +3.52% $14.36 64 WTI crude $79.85 $0.09 +0.11% -2.38% $87.06 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.254 $0.006 +0.48% -0.95% USD/AUD 1.002 0.016 +1.63% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)