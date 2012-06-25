* U.S. December corn jumps to highest since Feb. 8
* Wheat up 2 pct, November soybeans at contract high
* Dryness continues to stress U.S. corn and soybeans
* Rains forecast for China's drought-hit corn areas
(Recasts with quotes, details)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 25 Chicago new-crop December
corn jumped more than 4 percent on Monday to its highest since
early February, while November soybeans climbed to a contract
high as dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest threatened
crops.
The front-month wheat gained more than 2 percent to a
one-month top, tracking gains in corn and buoyed by dryness
hurting yields in the Black Sea region.
"It is very much a weather-related rally in this session,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Corn and soybeans are drawing
support from dryness in the eastern corn-belt in the United
States and wheat is drawing support from dryness in Ukraine and
Russia."
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 4.2 percent
to $5.77-1/4 per bushel by 0332 GMT, while November soy
climbed 3 percent to $14.17-1/4 per bushel. July wheat
added 2.2 percent to $6.88-1/2 per bushel, the highest since May
22 on a continuation chart.
Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest have endured dry,
hot conditions at a time when the market is relying on a bumper
harvest to rebuild tight stocks. The U.S. corn stockpile is
projected to fall to a 16-year low by Aug. 31.
The USDA has projected a record-high U.S. corn yield for
2012 of 166 bushels per acre, but dry conditions in the southern
and eastern portions of the Corn Belt have raised doubts.
Condition ratings for the U.S. corn crop have shed 14
percentage points from good-to-excellent since the season began.
The market is prepared for another 2 to 3 point drop in the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report
later on Monday.
Dry weather continues to stress corn and soybean crops in
the southern U.S. Midwest, while timely rainfall has boosted
crop growth and development in the northwest, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Friday.
Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat Weather trimmed its
estimate for U.S. corn production last week to 13.971 billion
bushels, below the USDA's current forecast for 14.790 billion.
Still, the market bears continue to focus on waning U.S.
corn export sales amid stiff competition from cheaper South
American supplies and a slowdown in U.S. ethanol output due to
high corn prices, falling energy prices and poor ethanol plant
profit margins.
There are forecasts of rainfall this week in drought-hit
corn producing regions of China, the world's second-largest
consumer of the grain.
Rains were forecast from June 25-30 in China's northern
areas, where farmers have completed corn planting. The areas
near Yellow and Huai rivers would have as much as 70 mm of
rains, which would help ease drought in these areas, according
to the National Meteorological Center.
China is emerging as a leading corn importer as domestic
production fails to keep pace with expanding demand from the
animal feed sector. China Dalian corn rose to its
highest since early May.
Worries about weather in the U.S. Midwest have supported
soybeans as well. Traders cited fears that dry weather would
impede the planting of the last of the U.S. soybean crop,
including so-called "double-crop" soybeans that are planted on
recently harvested winter wheat fields.
Wheat prices advanced on short-covering following downgraded
outlooks for crops in several key exporting countries including
Russia. Dealers continued to keep a close watch on hot weather
in the Black Sea region after forecasters cut crop estimates for
major exporters Russia and Ukraine.
Prices at 0332 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 688.50 15.25 +2.27% +2.27% 647.23 76
CBOT corn 577.25 23.25 +4.20% +4.20% 559.35 58
CBOT soy 1417.25 41.75 +3.04% +3.04% 1346.18 72
CBOT rice $14.87 $0.15 +0.98% +2.76% $14.35 62
WTI crude $80.05 $0.29 +0.36% +2.37% $86.52 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.006 +0.46% -0.96%
USD/AUD 1.003 0.017 +1.71% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham In SYDNEY and Niu
Shuping in BEIJING; Editing by Chris Lewis)