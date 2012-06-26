* U.S. December corn extends gains with 2 pct jump
* Wheat rises, builds on previous session's 7 pct rally
* November soy hits contract high as crops deteriorate
* USDA cuts weekly crop ratings for corn, soybeans
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. new-crop corn rose more
than 2 percent on Tuesday to the highest since early November,
building on last session's limit-up gains, while wheat rose to
an about nine-month top as a worsening U.S. drought threatens to
curb supplies.
November soybeans rose to a new contract high after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture cut crop condition ratings for corn
and soybeans to the lowest for this time of year since 1988,
much worse than expected.
"The dryness in the U.S. corn belt has been an issue for
some time and it has provided bullish sentiment to the grains
market," said Michael Creed, agribusiness economist and National
Australian Bank. "This USDA report has had another sizeable
impact."
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn had risen 2.4
percent to $6.08 per bushel by 0058 GMT, the highest since Nov.
9. November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.30-3/4 per
bushel, while spot wheat added 0.6 percent to $7.28-1/2
per bushel.
On Tuesday, corn shot up by the daily maximum 40 cents,
while wheat climbed nearly 8 percent in the market's most
explosive session this year, with traders racing to revise down
their production forecasts as an unexpectedly hot, dry spell
this week damages crops that are already in their worst
condition in 24 years.
The rising temperatures dried out fields and stressed both
corn and soybean crops, which were further along in their
development than usual due to a quick planting pace in the
spring. That put corn at a particularly vulnerable development
stage when the heat hit, and analysts said much of the damage to
the crop is irreversible.
USDA's weekly crop ratings survey said that U.S. corn was
rated 56 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 7
percentage points from a week earlier. Soybeans were 53 percent
good to excellent compared with 56 percent a week earlier.
The average estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts was a
61 percent good/excellent rating for corn and a 53 percent
good/excellent rating for soybeans.
Corn ratings have fallen for three straight weeks, cutting
expectations for a bumper crop this autumn.
Crop conditions were expected to further deteriorate this
week, and analysts said crops in areas west of the Mississippi
River also could suffer after holding up well throughout June.
There is little to no rain in the forecast in the Midwest
for the next 10 days, while temperatures would rise later this
week to the upper 80s F and mid-90s F (27 to 32 degrees
Celsius), adding further stress to the corn and soybean crops,
Global Weather Monitoring said on Monday.
Other forecasters said highs could reach or top 100 degrees.
With unfriendly crop weather forecast to continue, analysts
are beginning to downgrade their predictions for corn in
2012/13. Macquarie Capital, in a report received on Monday, cut
its forecast for the U.S. corn yield to 156.5 bushels an acre,
significantly below USDA's current forecast of 166 bushels.
Soybeans, which are planted later in the year, still had
time to recover from the recent dry spell, but rain was needed
soon, analysts said.
Prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 728.50 4.25 +0.59% +8.21% 648.56 83
CBOT corn 608.00 14.00 +2.36% +9.75% 560.38 67
CBOT soy 1430.75 5.25 +0.37% +2.01% 1347.08 73
CBOT rice $14.89 -$0.05 -0.33% +2.90% $14.35 64
WTI crude $79.29 $0.08 +0.10% -0.59% $85.97 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.004 +0.31% -1.11%
USD/AUD 1.002 0.016 +1.61% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
