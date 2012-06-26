* U.S. December corn extends gains with 2 pct jump * Wheat rises, builds on previous session's 7 pct rally * November soy hits contract high as crops deteriorate * USDA cuts weekly crop ratings for corn, soybeans By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. new-crop corn rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday to the highest since early November, building on last session's limit-up gains, while wheat rose to an about nine-month top as a worsening U.S. drought threatens to curb supplies. November soybeans rose to a new contract high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut crop condition ratings for corn and soybeans to the lowest for this time of year since 1988, much worse than expected. "The dryness in the U.S. corn belt has been an issue for some time and it has provided bullish sentiment to the grains market," said Michael Creed, agribusiness economist and National Australian Bank. "This USDA report has had another sizeable impact." Chicago Board Of Trade December corn had risen 2.4 percent to $6.08 per bushel by 0058 GMT, the highest since Nov. 9. November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.30-3/4 per bushel, while spot wheat added 0.6 percent to $7.28-1/2 per bushel. On Tuesday, corn shot up by the daily maximum 40 cents, while wheat climbed nearly 8 percent in the market's most explosive session this year, with traders racing to revise down their production forecasts as an unexpectedly hot, dry spell this week damages crops that are already in their worst condition in 24 years. The rising temperatures dried out fields and stressed both corn and soybean crops, which were further along in their development than usual due to a quick planting pace in the spring. That put corn at a particularly vulnerable development stage when the heat hit, and analysts said much of the damage to the crop is irreversible. USDA's weekly crop ratings survey said that U.S. corn was rated 56 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 7 percentage points from a week earlier. Soybeans were 53 percent good to excellent compared with 56 percent a week earlier. The average estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts was a 61 percent good/excellent rating for corn and a 53 percent good/excellent rating for soybeans. Corn ratings have fallen for three straight weeks, cutting expectations for a bumper crop this autumn. Crop conditions were expected to further deteriorate this week, and analysts said crops in areas west of the Mississippi River also could suffer after holding up well throughout June. There is little to no rain in the forecast in the Midwest for the next 10 days, while temperatures would rise later this week to the upper 80s F and mid-90s F (27 to 32 degrees Celsius), adding further stress to the corn and soybean crops, Global Weather Monitoring said on Monday. Other forecasters said highs could reach or top 100 degrees. With unfriendly crop weather forecast to continue, analysts are beginning to downgrade their predictions for corn in 2012/13. Macquarie Capital, in a report received on Monday, cut its forecast for the U.S. corn yield to 156.5 bushels an acre, significantly below USDA's current forecast of 166 bushels. Soybeans, which are planted later in the year, still had time to recover from the recent dry spell, but rain was needed soon, analysts said. Prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 728.50 4.25 +0.59% +8.21% 648.56 83 CBOT corn 608.00 14.00 +2.36% +9.75% 560.38 67 CBOT soy 1430.75 5.25 +0.37% +2.01% 1347.08 73 CBOT rice $14.89 -$0.05 -0.33% +2.90% $14.35 64 WTI crude $79.29 $0.08 +0.10% -0.59% $85.97 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.004 +0.31% -1.11% USD/AUD 1.002 0.016 +1.61% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Naveen Thukral and Chris Lewis)