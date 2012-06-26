* December corn up 3 pct on hot and dry Midwest * USDA cuts weekly crop ratings for corn, soybeans * Soy, wheat lower after jumps on Monday (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new analyst quote) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 26 U.S. corn futures soared 5 percent to an eight-month high o n T uesday, capping the biggest two-day rally in more than a year, as unrelenting heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest threatened deepening damage to a once-record crop. Midday weather forecasts for light showers this weekend in the northern U.S. Corn Belt helped temper soybeans, which eased from an earlier contract high, but did little to alleviate fears of ultra-low late-summer corn supplies. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday may cut its forecast for the tightest ending stocks in 16 years. "The grains, of course, are on fire as hot -- very, very hot -- temperatures and very little rain in the all-important U.S. Midwest are having their bullish way with prices," investor Dennis Gartman said in his letter to clients. "We should, at the moment, understand that the corn market is in far greater danger than is the soybean crop, for corn is tasselling or soon shall be, and that is the most vulnerable period of the year," Gartman said. Corn futures for December delivery, the most active grains contract at the Chicago Board of Trade, have gained 12.5 percent this week, the most for a December contract since 2009, settling on Tuesday up 30 cents at $6.24 per bushel. CBOT July wheat also notched an eight-month top, shaking off losses earlier in the trading session, to close 4-3/4 cents higher at $7.29 per bushel after the Russian government cut the size of the crop in the No. 3 biggest wheat exporter. New-crop November soybeans ended down 12-1/4 cents at $14.13-1/4 per bushel as profit-taking pressured futures after they posted a contract high of $14.38-3/4. USDA's weekly report late Monday showed conditions of the corn and soybean crops were worse than analysts had expected, the lowest for this time of year since 1988, when one of the most damaging droughts in U.S. history decimated crop yields. The midday update of the American weather model was a little wetter for the northern Midwest for the weekend and a little drier for farms west of the Mississippi River, said David Streit, agriculture meteorologist with Commodity Weather Group. "But there weren't any major shifts," added Streit. Temperatures in the 90s to 100s degrees Fahrenheit (32 to 38 degrees Celsius) are likely Wednesday and Thursday. "That coincides with the onset of pollination for 20 percent of the national corn producing area from Kansas though Missouri and into central and southern Illinois," Streit said. CORN RATINGS AT 24-YEAR LOW USDA's weekly crop ratings rated U.S. corn 56 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 7 percentage points from a week earlier and well below a 61 percent average estimate in a Reuters poll. Soybeans were 53 percent good to excellent, down from 56 percent a week earlier. Corn ratings have fallen for three straight weeks, cutting expectations for a bumper crop this autumn, which the market was relying on to replenish tight U.S. stocks. Mike Zuzolo, analyst and broker at Global Commodities Analytics in West Lafayette, Indiana, said the conditions were so bad that some farmers were worried about making commitments to delivering grain at harvest this autumn. "There's two things happening. Crop insurance adjusters are out and clients are buying back grain sales," Zuzolo said. Prices at 4:00 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 646.00 15.00 2.4% -0.1% CBOT soy 1470.50 -12.00 -0.8% 22.7% CBOT meal 427.20 -5.60 -1.3% 38.1% CBOT soyoil 50.88 -0.39 -0.8% -2.3% CBOT wheat 729.00 4.75 0.7% 11.7% CBOT rice 1477.00 8.50 0.6% 1.1% EU wheat 225.50 0.50 0.2% 11.4% US crude 79.45 0.24 0.3% -19.6% Dow Jones 12,535 32 0.3% 2.6% Gold 1572.08 -12.00 -0.8% 0.5% Euro/dollar 1.2491 -0.001 -0.1% -3.5% Dollar Index 82.3740 -0.1230 -0.2% 2.7% Baltic Freight 981 3 0.3% -43.6% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy, John Picinich and David Gregorio)