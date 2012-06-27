* Corn down 0.6 pct, wheat falls 0.8 pct, soy firm * Weather forecasts show light showers this weekend * Markets eye USDA's June acreage report on Friday (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 27 Chicago corn slipped on Wednesday as the market took a breather after climbing to a 9-month top and adding more than 12 percent in the last two sessions, sparked by a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat fell from a near 10-month top, while soybeans edged higher as investors squared positions ahead of Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on acreage. "I think the market has done a lot of work to price in the anxiety over weather," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "You have some models showing showers for parts of the corn-belt over the weekend, so people want to see how that turns up. You also have the acreage report coming out on Friday as well." Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.6 percent to $6.20-1/2 per bushel by 0316 GMT, while November soy added 0.6 percent to $14.21 per bushel. July wheat lost 0.8 percent to $7.23-1/4 per bushel. USDA's weekly crop progress report late on Monday showed conditions of the corn and soybean crops were worse than analysts had expected, the lowest for this time of year since 1988, when one of the most damaging droughts in U.S. history decimated crop yields. Corn ratings have fallen for three straight weeks, cutting expectations for a bumper crop this autumn, which the market was relying on to replenish tight U.S. stocks. But weather forecasts show light showers this weekend in the northern U.S. grain-belt which helped temper soybeans on Tuesday. The midday update of the American weather model was a little wetter for the northern Midwest for the weekend and a little drier for farms west of the Mississippi River, according to David Streit, agriculture meteorologist with Commodity Weather Group. Ahead of USDA's June 29 acreage report, analysts also predicted an increase in corn, soybean and wheat plantings from the agency's March 30 forecast. Analysts said India's wheat exports to the Middle East and rapid progress of U.S. winter crop harvest were helping to keep a lid on global prices. "Holding wheat prices back for the session was the reported sale of 200,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to the Middle East, values were reported at a cheap $280 a tonne (CNF)," Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a report. "Also, holding wheat prices is rapid harvest progress in the U.S. winter wheat crop and favourable crop development in the U.S. spring wheat crop." The Middle East has bought around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop Indian wheat and more deals are likely, as a rally in global prices and the weakening currency of the South Asian nation make exports competitive. Prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 723.25 -5.75 -0.79% -0.14% 649.93 82 CBOT corn 620.50 -3.50 -0.56% +4.46% 558.99 67 CBOT soy 1421.00 7.75 +0.55% -0.32% 1346.78 66 CBOT rice $15.03 $0.00 +0.00% +0.60% $14.51 69 WTI crude $79.55 $0.19 +0.24% +0.43% $85.49 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.250 $0.001 +0.09% -0.02% USD/AUD 1.006 0.000 +0.03% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)