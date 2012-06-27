* Corn down 0.6 pct, wheat falls 0.8 pct, soy firm
* Weather forecasts show light showers this weekend
* Markets eye USDA's June acreage report on Friday
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 27 Chicago corn slipped on
Wednesday as the market took a breather after climbing to a
9-month top and adding more than 12 percent in the last two
sessions, sparked by a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest.
Wheat fell from a near 10-month top, while soybeans edged
higher as investors squared positions ahead of Friday's U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on acreage.
"I think the market has done a lot of work to price in the
anxiety over weather," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of
markets at FCStone Australia.
"You have some models showing showers for parts of the
corn-belt over the weekend, so people want to see how that turns
up. You also have the acreage report coming out on Friday as
well."
Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.6 percent
to $6.20-1/2 per bushel by 0316 GMT, while November soy
added 0.6 percent to $14.21 per bushel. July wheat lost
0.8 percent to $7.23-1/4 per bushel.
USDA's weekly crop progress report late on Monday showed
conditions of the corn and soybean crops were worse than
analysts had expected, the lowest for this time of year since
1988, when one of the most damaging droughts in U.S. history
decimated crop yields.
Corn ratings have fallen for three straight weeks, cutting
expectations for a bumper crop this autumn, which the market was
relying on to replenish tight U.S. stocks.
But weather forecasts show light showers this weekend in the
northern U.S. grain-belt which helped temper soybeans on
Tuesday. The midday update of the American weather model was a
little wetter for the northern Midwest for the weekend and a
little drier for farms west of the Mississippi River, according
to David Streit, agriculture meteorologist with Commodity
Weather Group.
Ahead of USDA's June 29 acreage report, analysts also
predicted an increase in corn, soybean and wheat plantings from
the agency's March 30 forecast.
Analysts said India's wheat exports to the Middle East and
rapid progress of U.S. winter crop harvest were helping to keep
a lid on global prices.
"Holding wheat prices back for the session was the reported
sale of 200,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to the Middle East,
values were reported at a cheap $280 a tonne (CNF)," Luke
Mathews, a commodities strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a report.
"Also, holding wheat prices is rapid harvest progress in the
U.S. winter wheat crop and favourable crop development in the
U.S. spring wheat crop."
The Middle East has bought around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop
Indian wheat and more deals are likely, as a rally in global
prices and the weakening currency of the South Asian nation
make exports competitive.
Prices at 0316 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 723.25 -5.75 -0.79% -0.14% 649.93 82
CBOT corn 620.50 -3.50 -0.56% +4.46% 558.99 67
CBOT soy 1421.00 7.75 +0.55% -0.32% 1346.78 66
CBOT rice $15.03 $0.00 +0.00% +0.60% $14.51 69
WTI crude $79.55 $0.19 +0.24% +0.43% $85.49 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.250 $0.001 +0.09% -0.02%
USD/AUD 1.006 0.000 +0.03% +0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)