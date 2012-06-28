SYDNEY, June 28 U.S. new-crop corn edged lower on Thursday, pulling back from a nine-month high touched in the previous session, as caution at the start of an EU summit to address the euro zone debt crisis offset worries about crop damage from soaring temperatures. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.2 percent after finishing 1.3 percent higher in the previous session. The contract had jumped 14 percent in previous sessions this week, to mark the biggest three-day gain since 2010 on drought worries. The market is looking to the U.S. Department of Agriculture stocks forecast on Friday, which is expected to show that the recent hot, dry weather will weigh on 2012/13 corn yields. Spot corn fell 0.23 percent. New-crop November soybeans rose 0.21 percent, while September wheat slipped 0.43 percent after climbing 0.57 percent on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA will update its stocks and production forecasts in a report on Friday. Analysts polled on Wednesday by Reuters estimate the U.S. corn yield will be 5.4 percent lower than the U.S. Agriculture Department forecast. The average estimate of the U.S. 2012 corn yield among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 157 bushels per acre, 9 bushels less than USDA's forecast for a record-high 166 bushels. * Even with the lower yield, most analysts still expect a record-large U.S. corn harvest. The average production estimate among those surveyed was 13.7 billion bushels, which, if realized, would surpass the record-large 2009 corn crop of 13.09 billion bushels. * Much of the southern U.S. Corn Belt is suffering moderate to severe drought, with portions of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky in a state of extreme drought. Only scattered showers are possible later this week, and those were forecast mostly in the northern part of the region. * USDA's weekly report late Monday showed the condition of corn and soybean crops was the worst for this time since 1988, when one of the most damaging droughts in U.S. history decimated crop yields. * Higher corn prices continue to squeeze ethanol producers. Valero Energy Corp idled its second ethanol plant in Linden, Indiana on Tuesday, as tight corn supplies continue to drive up prices, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest an impending summit of European leaders surprised markets with concrete measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he region's debt crisis. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in easing the debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Two-day European Union Summit in Brussels starts 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro Zone Business climate 0900 Euro Zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Final Q1 GDP 1430 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 748.00 -3.25 -0.43% +13.85% 617.59 80 CBOT corn 631.75 -1.25 -0.20% -4.06% 609.65 69 CBOT soy 1415.00 3.00 +0.21% +15.27% 1161.48 65 CBOT rice $14.95 -$0.06 -0.43% +2.05% $14.44 63 WTI crude $80.44 $0.23 +0.29% -21.87% $98.20 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 -$0.047 -3.61% -4.40% USD/AUD 1.008 -0.028 -2.74% -2.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)