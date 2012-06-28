* Hot, dry weather continues in Midwest, little rain seen * Soy's expected acreage gains offset weather * Coming up: Friday's USDA crop production report (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new analyst quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 28 U.S. corn fell for the first time in a week on Thursday as midday forecasts showed the chance of desperately needed rain in the parched U.S. Midwest growing region while book-squaring ahead of a key government crop report also pressured soybeans and wheat. The U.S. Agriculture Department will release its quarterly grain stocks and annual acreage estimates early on Friday and investors at the Chicago Board of Trade evened positions ahead of the reports that typically rile markets. CBOT December corn futures < 3 CZ2>, the most-active contract at the exchange and the first to reflect the new-crop harvest, en ded 3/4 cent lower at $6.32-1/4 p er bushel. The contract has surged 14 percent to a nine-month high this week as stifling heat and bone-dry conditions left the crop in its worst state at this time of year since the historic drought year 1988. "There's some profit-taking ahead of the report and they're trying to parse the weather forecast for some rain here in the short-term, so we probably pulled back a little on that," said Tim Emslie, grains analyst at Country Hedging. Don Keeney, senior agricultural forecast with Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat, said the midday U.S. weather model was a little wetter for Indiana and Ohio for this week versus the morning forecast but "is not excessively wet by any means, instead of 1/4 of inch it gives them a 1/3." Severe and moderate drought were worsening in the southern Ohio River Valley, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor released early Thursday. About half of corn in the United States, the largest producer and exporter of the No. 1 global grain, is likely to be in its most vulnerable phase of pollination by the end of next week and the dry conditions could cut production by the day. The surging corn futures have squeezed margins at ethanol plants, with Valero Energy Corp announcing this week that it was idling a second plant until margins improved. U.S. corn exports also declined 23 percent last week, U.S. Agriculture Department data showed. "We're choking off demand with the rally, but that's the function of the market until we get a handle on the supply side," ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to clients. New-crop November < 3 SX2> ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $14.03-1/2 after earlier touching a one-week low. Many analysts expect USDA to lift acreage estimates for the U.S. soy crop. Wheat futures were down even as analysts predicted a shortfall in production in major exporters in the Black Sea region, with CBOT July wheat <3W N 2> of f 6 cents at $7.26 a b ushel. Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan's combined wheat crop will fall to 78.9 million tonnes this year, down 22 percent from 2011, with the biggest effect on yields from winterkill and spring drought in the Black Sea wheat powerhouses of Russia and Ukraine, a Reuters poll of 19 traders and analysts showed. Prices at 4:28 p.m. CDT (2128 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 652.00 2.50 0.4% 0.9% CBOT soy 1466.00 -5.00 -0.3% 22.3% CBOT meal 426.60 -1.40 -0.3% 37.9% CBOT soyoil 50.92 -0.44 -0.9% -2.2% CBOT wheat 726.00 -6.00 -0.8% 11.2% CBOT rice 1456.50 -17.50 -1.2% -0.3% EU wheat 229.25 0.00 0.0% 13.2% US crude 78.46 -2.52 -3.1% -20.6% Dow Jones 12,602 -25 -0.2% 3.1% Gold 1551.29 -23.11 -1.5% -0.8% Euro/dollar 1.2437 -0.0033 -0.3% -3.9% Dollar Index 82.7410 0.1230 0.2% 3.2% Baltic Freight 994 6 0.6% -42.8% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing by M.D. Golan and Gunna Dickson)