SYDNEY, June 29 Chicago corn bounced back on Friday, while soybeans rose 0.7 percent as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on stocks and acreage as a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest curbs yields. The new-crop December corn in on track for record weekly gain of about 14 percent after baking Midwest weather ignited robust gains in the market. FUNDAMENTALS * About half of corn in the United States, the largest producer and exporter of the No.1 global grain, is likely to be in its most vulnerable phase of pollination by the end of next week and the dry conditions could cut production by the day. * Still, Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat, said updated U.S. weather models showed possible rains for Indiana and Ohio for this week. * Severe and moderate droughts were worsening in the southern Ohio River Valley, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor released early Thursday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department will release its quarterly grain stocks and annual acreage estimates early on Friday and investors at the Chicago Board of Trade evened positions ahead of the reports that typically rile markets. * The combined wheat crops of Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan will fall to 78.9 million tonnes this year, down 22 percent from 2011, with the biggest impact on yields from winterkill and spring drought in the Black Sea wheat powerhouses of Russia and Ukraine, a Reuters poll of 19 traders and analysts showed. MARKET NEWS * The euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on Friday as investors awaited more news from a summit of European leaders amid already diminished expectations that it will yield any concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis immediately. * Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global growth prospects. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Last day of European Union leaders summit in Brussels 0500 Japan Construction orders 0600 Germany Retail sales 0900 Euro Zone Inflation 1230 U.S. Personal income and outlays 1230 U.S. Quarterly Grain Stocks and Acreage 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 743.25 -2.75 -0.37% +1.95% 652.14 76 CBOT corn 634.25 2.00 +0.32% +0.20% 564.04 71 CBOT soy 1413.75 10.25 +0.73% +0.12% 1351.13 64 CBOT rice $14.94 $0.03 +0.23% -0.47% $14.49 53 WTI crude $78.43 $0.74 +0.95% -2.22% $84.54 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.245 -$0.004 -0.32% -0.43% USD/AUD 1.004 -0.002 -0.21% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies, Naveen Thukral and Chris Lewis)