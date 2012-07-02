* New-crop corn climbs 4 pct on weather concerns * Weather damage to reduce harvest despite increased plantings * Wheat rises on the back of corn * Soybeans firm as weather likely to reduce yield (Updates prices, includes quote, adds details) By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 2 U.S. new-crop corn rose 4 percent on Monday to the highest level since early September, boosted by persistent worries about scorching weather damaging crops across the Midwest, while wheat hit a nine-and-a-half month high. Chicago Board of Trade December corn jumped 4.02 percent to $6.61 a bushel, the highest since September 12, 2011. New-crop corn finished up 15 percent last week. Spot corn firmed 3.12 percent to $6.93 a bushel after climbing 3.14 percent on Friday. "Hot, dry weather across the U.S. and the declining yield potential is driving the increase in corn today," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. "Wheat is being dragged along by the strength in corn, like soybeans too, but beans are also under pressure from the hot, dry conditions." September wheat rose 1.49 percent in early trading to $7.72-3/4 a bushel, the highest since September 16. The climb on Monday comes after September wheat firmed 1.51 percent in the previous session. New-crop November soybeans rose 1.87 percent to $14.52-1/2 a bushel after finishing up 1.73 percent on Friday. WEATHER OFFSETS LARGER ACREAGE The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its annual acreage report on Friday said farmers planted more corn and soybeans than traders had expected, with the corn area the largest since 1937 and soy the third highest ever. But the harvests were in doubt as drought during corn's pollination stage was widely viewed likely to reduce yields, with the government earlier this week saying conditions of the corn and soy were the worst since the historic drought year of 1988. USDA said U.S. farmers planted 3 percent more soybeans than they initially planned and slightly more corn, but in a tacit recognition of the drought, USDA said 8 percent of corn land would not be harvested, up 1 percentage point from a projection made two weeks ago. Rains moved through the top two corn and soy producing states of Iowa and Illinois, respectively, on Friday, but meteorologists forecast mostly hot and dry weather for at least another week. Bids for soybeans in the export markets at the U.S. Gulf Coast rose to the highest level since February amid tight supplies in the pipeline, traders said Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 768.50 11.25 +1.49% +16.97% 618.28 82 CBOT corn 660.25 25.50 +4.02% +0.27% 610.60 82 CBOT soy 1454.50 26.75 +1.87% +18.49% 1162.80 80 CBOT rice $14.69 $0.20 +1.35% +0.27% $14.44 43 WTI crude $84.39 -$0.57 -0.67% -18.04% $98.33 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.264 -$0.031 -2.36% -3.16% USD/AUD 1.023 -0.014 -1.34% -1.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)