SYDNEY, July 3 U.S. corn rose to a 10-month high on Tuesday while soybeans surged to a contract top as forecasts of a dry U.S. Midwest weather threatened to reduce yields. Soybeans were also supported by a large U.S. export sale to an unnamed buyer, widely believed to be China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn hit $6.72 per bushel, highest since August, 2011. November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.43 a bushel by 0122 GMT, after hitting a contract high of $14.63 earlier in the session. September wheat rose 0.4 percent to $7.75-1/2 a bushel, last surpassed in September last year. * The soybean and corn crops in the U.S. Midwest will get hit hard again this week by unrelenting high heat and dryness, said an agricultural meteorologist on Monday. * After the close of trade on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn and soybean condition ratings both declined 8 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 5 point drop in corn and a 3 point drop in soybeans. * The latest corn rating is 29 percentage points below the USDA's initial forecast early in the crop season and the soybean rating is 11 percentage points below USDA's initial forecast. * Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat Weather, pegged the 2012 U.S. corn yield at 150.6 bushels per acre, down from its previous forecast for 153.3 bushels. It projected domestic corn production at 13.179 billion bushels, down from its prior estimate of 13.503 billion. * Cropcast forecast U.S. soybean yield at 40.0 bushels an acre, below its previous projection of 40.6 bushels, and pegged soybean production at 2.962 billion bushels, below its previous 3.014 billion bushel outlook. * Soybean prices are expected to be supported by a confirmation that an unnamed buyer - widely believed to be China - had purchased nearly 1.2 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States, the fifth largest single-day U.S. soy export sale on record. * In wheat, prices were buoyed by tightening supply of the grain with the outlook diminishing for crops in regions like the Black Sea, while the surge in corn prices could lead to increased volumes of wheat being used for animal feed. MARKET NEWS * Investors made short shrift of both the euro and U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a batch of dismal data from Europe to the United States raised expectations for more action from central banks in both regions. * U.S. crude oil futures extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after dismal manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States sparked concerns about oil demand, outweighing any boost from a threat by Iran to block crude tankers via the Strait of Hormuz. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Jul 2012 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy May 2012 Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 775.50 3.00 +0.39% +18.04% 618.51 83 CBOT corn 664.00 8.25 +1.26% +0.84% 610.73 83 CBOT soy 1443.00 5.00 +0.35% +17.56% 1162.42 82 CBOT rice $14.71 $0.03 +0.20% +0.44% $14.44 48 WTI crude $83.65 -$0.10 -0.12% -18.75% $98.31 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.258 -$0.036 -2.78% -3.58% USD/AUD 1.026 -0.011 -1.06% -1.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)