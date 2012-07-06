SYDNEY, July 6 U.S. corn prices dipped on Friday, shedding part of their 5 percent rise in the previous session, while soybeans fell back from near their best since 2008 as worries about drought in the Midwest overshadowed efforts by global central banks to boost the economy. New-crop corn remains on track for a weekly gain of more than 10 percent as the market reels from the what may be the worse Midwest drought in nearly quarter of a century. Grains came under some pressure, however, from concerns over action by central banks to boost the global economy. On Thursday, the European Central Bank declined to offer bolder measures beyond a widely expected 25 basis points rate cut, while China's second interest rate cut in as many month raised concern that the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy might be worse than some had thought. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.06, but the contract remains up about 11 percent for the week. * Hot weather continues across the U.S. Midwest, spurring continued buying amid concerns of irreversible crop damage. * All-time high temperatures hit many Midwest cities on Thursday. The midday temperature in Chicago was 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius), later topping 100. It was 100 F in Des Moines, Iowa, at midday and 97 in Columbus, Ohio. The heat dome will hover over the Midwest until the weekend when temperatures were forecast to return to the mid 80s to the low 90s F, which is considered to be normal for this time of year, a meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group, a U.S. advisory, said. * There was little rain in the near-term forecast for key growing areas states such as Iowa and Illinois, but there were some showers expected in northwestern areas of the Corn Belt such as Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. * Scattered rain fell in Minnesota, eastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa during the past two days. By the weekend the showers, which could bring 1/4-inch to 1-1/4 inches of rain, were seen moving farther east into Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan. * In Indiana, the fifth-largest corn-growing state, much of the damage from the worst drought since 1988 is irreversible, a specialist at Purdue University said. * Soybeans strengthened by robust export demand for U.S. soybeans, due to drought damage earlier this year to South America's crops, coupled with the potential yield reductions for U.S. supplies as a result of the drought. MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled at five-week lows on the greenback and life-time troughs against commodity currencies like the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to bolster the region's economy. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending at a five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that some policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil demand. * U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output mm May 2012 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 827.25 -10.75 -1.28% +25.91% 620.23 89 CBOT corn 701.00 -7.50 -1.06% +6.45% 611.96 85 CBOT soy 1520.25 -6.25 -0.41% +23.85% 1164.99 90 CBOT rice $15.09 -$0.06 -0.40% +3.04% $14.45 63 WTI crude $86.91 -$0.31 -0.36% -15.59% $98.42 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.239 -$0.055 -4.27% -5.06% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.009 -0.89% -0.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)