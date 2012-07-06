* U.S. corn falls 1.6 pct as market takes breather * New-crop corn up about 38 pct in 3 weeks of drought-led rally * Wheat rises 33 pct in 3 weeks, biggest in 16 years * U.S. crops shrivel in record heat, f'cast of rains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 6 Chicago corn slid almost 2 percent on Friday after recent steep gains, although prices were set for their biggest three-week rally in 3-1/2 years, sparked by the worst U.S. Midwest drought in nearly a quarter century. Wheat also fell 2 percent but the market has risen 33 percent in three weeks, the most in 16 years, while soy eased around half a percent after climbing to its highest in four years in the last session. Analysts said there were forecasts of cooler weather in the U.S. grain belt over the weekend but much of the damage done was irreversible. "It is a little bit of a quiet which is not unexpected, given the extent of the rally that we have seen, although fundamentally the core issues within the grain market remain firmly entrenched," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "There are growing fears that significant demand destruction will be required over the next 12 months to prevent U.S. corn and soybean supplies from being exhausted." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn lost 1.6 percent to $6.97-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT, after hitting a contract high of $7.13 a bushel on Thursday. Front-month corn slid 2.3 percent, easing from its highest since June last year. The most-active November soy fell 0.5 percent to $15.18-1/2 a bushel, while September wheat lost 2.1 percent $8.20-1/4. December corn has risen almost 38 percent in three weeks and actively traded November soybeans are up more than 15 percent. On a continuation basis, wheat has gained 33 percent in three weeks, its biggest three-week rally since April 1996, while corn has gained about 30 percent, its biggest rally since 2008. The U.S. Midwest will remain extremely hot and dry in the next few days, adding more stress to crops already damaged by a summer heat wave, but some relief rains are expected over the weekend, forecasters said. The heat dome will hover over the Midwest until the weekend, when temperatures were forecast to return to the mid-80s to the low-90s F, which is considered to be normal for this time of year, said Joel Widenor, a meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group, a U.S. advisory. Some relief rains will accompany the drop in temperatures, he said. But the midday weather updates for the Corn Belt called for the heat to return by the middle of next week. With more acres of corn now entering the key phase of pollination, the time when yields are set, every hot, dry day reduces output. OUTPUT ESTIMATES Analysts have already cut their corn yield forecasts by more than 6 percent since the start of the season, with further downside expected as the scale of the damage becomes apparent. The Commodity Weather Group said on Thursday it estimated the U.S. 2012 corn yield at 152.2 bushels per acre. But Brazil boosted its corn harvest estimate by 2.5 percent to a record 69.48 million tonnes on Thursday. The estimate represents a leap of more than 20 percent from the previous season, when output reached 57.4 million tonnes, and is up from a June estimate of 67.8 million, government crop supply agency Conab said in its 10th revised estimate for 2011/12 grain output. For wheat, there was bullish news from Argentina. Argentina's 2012/13 wheat plantings are set to fall 20 percent this season to 3.7 million hectares, even less than previously forecast, despite favorable crop weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. The market will be closely watching for possible reductions to U.S. corn and soybean yield estimates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply/demand report next Wednesday. Historically, the USDA waits until August to adjust yields. Soybean prices have joined the rally over the past week, surging to their highest since a 2008 record in the previous session, as traders fear the U.S. Midwest drought may extend into the pivotal pod-setting period next month. Global supplies have already been strained by a shortfall in Brazil and Argentina output due to a La Nina-driven drought. Grains prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 820.25 -17.75 -2.12% +2.63% 691.29 77 CBOT corn 697.25 -11.25 -1.59% +3.37% 588.70 82 CBOT soy 1518.50 -8.00 -0.52% +2.97% 1381.05 85 CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.08 -0.53% +0.43% $14.52 64 WTI crude $86.78 -$0.44 -0.50% -1.00% $84.09 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 -$0.001 -0.09% -1.13% USD/AUD 1.026 -0.002 -0.24% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)