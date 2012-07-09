* Corn jumps on continued unfavourable U.S. weather * Weather outlook improves slightly, but yields seen hurt * USDA to issue July crop report on Wednesday By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn jumped to a contract high on Monday as hot, dry weather continued to bake the Midwest, raising the prospect of the U.S. government cutting corn and soy yield estimates at its monthly supply-demand report this week. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was trading up 2.6 percent to $7.11-1/4 a bushel by 0001 GMT, having hit a high of $716-1/4 and after dropping 2.2 percent on Friday. "We believe the increases in corn today is being driven by the ongoing weather concerns in the U.S. and clawing back the losses from the previous session," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said. November soybeans rose 1.6 percent to $15.29-3/4 a bushel after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session. September wheat firmed 1.8 percent to $8.21 a bushel after falling 3.8 percent on Friday. SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER OUTLOOK Corn has led the price surge in grains in the last three weeks, with the December contract jumping nearly 37 percent, sparking fears of food inflation, as sweltering weather threatens yields. Nebraska and Kansas had seen some rain over the weekend, but the eastern corn belt was unlikely to have any showers until the middle of next week, according to extended forecasts. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, released on Thursday, showed drought encompassing more of the contiguous United States than at any other time since the report began in January 2000. The blistering heat has begun to ease, however, with a slow-moving front of cool air from Canada starting to push down temperatures on Sunday from Minneapolis to Detroit to Pittsburgh. But with crops in the key stage of pollution, analysts expect the spell of unfavorable weather will significantly impact yields. Attention will be focused on the USDA's July crop report, set to be issued on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the agency to revise down its yield estimate, but analysts said the department was unlikely to adjust it in one fell swoop. Private analytical firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate for the U.S. 2012 corn yield to 153.5 bushels per acre from its previous figure of 154.9 in late June, the firm said on Friday in a note to clients. [ID ] It calculated U.S. corn production at 13.641 billion bushels, compared with its June 29 estimate of 13.76 billion. The firm's corn estimates were below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecasts for a crop of 14.790 billion bushels based on a record-high yield of 166 bushels per acre. USDA revised its 2012 U.S. acreage estimates last week and the government was scheduled to issue updated crop production and yield estimates on July 11. Informa lowered its estimate of the U.S. 2012 soybean yield to 42.0 bushels per acre, from its previous estimate of 42.7. It estimated soybean production at 3.161 billion bushels, compared with its June 29 estimate of 3.21 billion. USDA currently projects the soybean crop at 3.205 billion bushels based on an average yield of 43.9 bushels per acre. Grains prices at 0001 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 821.00 14.75 +1.83% +24.96% 620.03 74 CBOT corn 711.25 18.25 +2.63% +8.01% 612.30 79 CBOT soy 1529.75 24.00 +1.59% +24.62% 1165.31 88 CBOT rice $15.13 $0.08 +0.50% +3.31% $14.45 63 WTI crude $84.36 -$0.09 -0.11% -18.07% $98.33 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.227 -$0.067 -5.19% -5.97% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.017 -1.68% -1.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)