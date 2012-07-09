* New-crop corn firms 3 pct on likely weather damage * Wheat, soybeans strengthen * USDA to issue July crop report on Wednesday By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn jumped 3 percent on Monday to a contract high, leading strong gains for the grain complex as unfavorable weather across the United State's Midwest persists, threatening crop yields further. Soybeans also rose almost 2 percent as the front-month contract edged towards a record high. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 2.99 percent to $7.13-3/4 a bushel, having hit a high of $7.16-1/4 a bushel and recouping Friday's losses, when it fell 2.2 percent. On a continuation basis, the third month contract is trading at its highest since September. Front-month corn touched a high of $7.59-3/4 a bushel on Monday, not far from a record high of $7.99-3/4 set in June 2011 and spot-month soybeans rose to $16.48-3/4 a bushel, just below the all-time high of $16.63 notched in July of 2008. "We are seeing what is shaping up to be the worst drought in nearly two decades hitting the corn belt, which is spurring speculation as to what is going to happen to yields and the overall production outlook," Michael Creed, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank said. "You also need to bear in mind that coming into this season, ending stocks were quite low by historical standards too." Wheat also rose. September wheat firmed 2.1 percent to $8.23-1/2 a bushel after slipping 3.2 percent on Friday. "Wheat is being driven by corn. When the price of corn goes up, animal feed demand will switch to wheat, while the price also an effect on planting numbers next year," Creed said. The most-active November soybeans rose 1.8 percent to $15.32-3/4 a bushel after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session. Chinese soybeans also jumped. Dalian Commodity Exchange soybeans rose nearly 4 percent to its highest since April. RAINS DELAYED A three-week period of sustained hot, dry weather across much of the Unite States has propelled the grain complex higher with corn leading the way. December corn has jumped 37 percent during the last three weeks. While Nebraska and Kansas saw some rain over the weekend, the eastern corn belt was unlikely to have any showers until the middle of next week, according to extended forecasts. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, released on Thursday, showed drought encompassing more of the contiguous United States than at any other time since the report began in January 2000. The blistering heat has begun to ease, however, with a slow-moving front of cool air from Canada starting to push down temperatures on Sunday from Minneapolis to Detroit to Pittsburgh. But with crops in at a key stage, analysts expect the spell of unfavorable weather to significantly impact yields. All eyes will be on the U.S. Department of Agriculture July crop report, set to be issued on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the agency to revise down its yield estimate. Private analytical firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate for the U.S. 2012 corn yield to 153.5 bushels per acre from its previous figure of 154.9 bushels in late June, the firm said on Friday in a note to clients. It calculated U.S. corn production at 13.641 billion bushels, compared with its June 29 estimate of 13.76 billion. The firm's corn estimates were below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecasts for a crop of 14.790 billion bushels based on a record-high yield of 166 bushels per acre. USDA revised its 2012 U.S. acreage estimates last week and the government was scheduled to issue updated crop production and yield estimates on July 11. Informa lowered its estimate of the U.S. 2012 soybean yield to 42.0 bushels per acre, from its previous estimate of 42.7. It estimated soybean production at 3.161 billion bushels, compared with its June 29 estimate of 3.21 billion. USDA currently projects the soybean crop at 3.205 billion bushels based on an average yield of 43.9 bushels per acre. Grains prices at 0329 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 823.50 17.25 +2.14% +25.34% 620.11 74 CBOT corn 713.75 20.75 +2.99% +8.39% 612.38 80 CBOT soy 1532.75 27.00 +1.79% +24.87% 1165.41 88 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.10 +0.63% +3.45% $14.45 63 WTI crude $84.82 $0.37 +0.44% -17.62% $98.35 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 -$0.066 -5.08% -5.85% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.018 -1.70% -1.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by Miral Fahmy)