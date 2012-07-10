* Corn falls more than 2 pct * USDA reports biggest weekly corn quality downgrade since 2003 * Soybeans retreat from record high in previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 10 U.S. corn fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting the biggest weekly decline in crop ratings since 2003 as traders locked in profits after strong gains in the previous session. Soybeans, which touched a record high in the previous session, fell, as did wheat, following corn's lead. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn slipped 1.71 percent to $7.17-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2.96 percent on Monday. Spot corn fell 2.29 percent. Front-month soybeans fell 0.89 percent to $16.50-1/4 a bushel, after having reached a record high of $16.79-1/2 a bushel in the previous session before settling at $16.65. November soybeans, the most activity traded contract, fell 0.6 percent to $15.38-1/2 a bushel. With soybeans climbing on Monday, CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, raised margins for soybean futures <0#S:> and soybean meal futures <0#SM:>. The exchange operator raised initial margins for soybean futures for speculators by 25 percent to $5,063 per contract from $4,050. CME increased the margins for soybean meal futures for speculators by 25 percent to $2,700 per contract from $2,160. Both margin changes will be effective after the close of business on Tuesday. September wheat fell 1.4 percent to $8.16-1/4 a bushel after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session. "The market is giving back some of the gains from last night," said Luke Matthews, commodities strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The issues surrounding corn crop yields remain firmly in play, and indeed crop conditions declined at a remarkable rate last week, and indications are the USDA will pencil in a very savage cut to their yield estimate tomorrow." DECLINING QUALITY Corn's fall comes despite quality ratings last week notching their biggest decline in nearly nine years as plants withered in parched Midwest soils during a critical phase of development, severely reducing harvest expectations and keeping ratings near a 25-year low. Soybean rating also fell, though the impact of the hot, dry weather was less significant than for corn. Temperatures hit triple-digits Fahrenheit and lack of rain also weighed heavily on soybean health in key growing areas such as Iowa and Illinois. The USDA said the corn crop was 40 percent good to excellent as of July 8, down from 48 percent a week earlier. Analysts, on average, had been expecting corn ratings of 42 percent good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll. The 8 percentage-point drop was the biggest decline since ratings fell 10 percentage points August 2003. A bulk of the corn plants in the Midwest are pollinating, when yields are set, and analysts said much of the damage to the crop was irreversible. Corn ratings have fallen for five straight weeks, dropping 32 percentage points during the heat wave that has gripped the Midwest. The dry spell has wrecked what most analysts had expected would be a bumper crop of corn this fall. The worsening of conditions in growing areas west of the Mississippi River were behind the overall declines in crop conditions. Until the past week, western areas had been faring better than fields in the eastern Corn Belt. In Iowa, typically the largest production state for corn and soybeans, corn was rated 46 percent good to excellent, down from 62 percent a week earlier. Iowa soybean ratings fell to 48 percent good to excellent from 59 percent. Soils dried out quickly in Iowa, with only 12 percent of fields having topsoil moisture that was at least adequate compared with 27 percent a week earlier. Topsoil moisture in Nebraska fields fell to 14 percent adequate from 21 percent. In Illinois, which is east of the Mississippi River, only 4 percent of fields had adequate topsoil moisture, down from 11 percent a week earlier, and temperatures were 10.9 degrees above normal. The USDA rated 40 percent of the soybean crop good to excellent as of Sunday, down from 45 percent one week earlier. The latest forecasts are offering little relief to the market. Sizzling temperatures abated in the Corn Belt over the weekend, but rains this week are expected to miss the areas that need moisture most. Forecasts indicate that Iowa and Illinois, the two biggest U.S. corn and soybean producing states, should be mostly dry for the next 10 days. With continued unfavourable crop weather, the USDA is expected to lower its forecast for yields on Wednesday when it releases its July crop report. Analysts expect the agency to revise down its estimate for corn yields of 14.790 billion bushels based on a record-high yield of 166 bushels per acre. Soybeans are also expected to be lowered. The USDA currently projects the soybean crop at 3.205 billion bushels based on an average yield of 43.9 bushels per acre. Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 816.25 -12.00 -1.45% +24.24% 619.87 67 CBOT corn 717.50 -12.50 -1.71% +8.96% 612.51 73 CBOT soy 1538.50 -9.25 -0.60% +25.34% 1165.60 82 CBOT rice $15.19 -$0.06 -0.39% +3.72% $14.45 64 WTI crude $85.21 -$0.78 -0.91% -17.24% $98.36 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.231 -$0.064 -4.93% -5.71% USD/AUD 1.020 -0.017 -1.63% -1.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Chris Gallagher)