SINGAPORE, July 11 Chicago corn and soybeans
bounced back on Wednesday on positioning ahead of a key U.S.
government report which is expected to show lower yields
following a severe drought in the U.S. grain belt since
mid-June.
Wheat futures were unchanged in early Asian trade after
closing lower on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The recent heat wave in the U.S. Corn Belt should prompt
the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its forecast of U.S.
corn yield in a monthly report later on Wednesday, a factor that
could slash projected stockpiles of the grain by a third,
analysts said.
* The government in June left its forecast of the corn yield
at a record-large 166 bushels per acre, high enough to more than
double projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2012/13 after a
disappointing harvest last autumn.
* Since that report, scalding temperatures and predominantly
dry weather have scorched the Midwest grain belt, just as much
of the corn crop was starting pollination, the key growth phase
for determining yield.
* Corn and soybean fields in much of the U.S. Midwest will
remain dry until the end of the week, with temperatures hovering
in the 80s and 90s degrees Fahrenheit, forecasters predicted
Tuesday.
* However, the return of typical summer weather is unlikely
to reverse the damage to corn and soybean crops caused by the
crippling drought and heat wave that hit the Midwest during the
past month.
* Weekly crop ratings from the USDA on Monday confirmed a
sharp deterioration in the state of corn and soy crops, keeping
ratings at their lowest level since 1988.
* In a sign of the intensity of the weather rally in the
past month, large speculators, including hedge funds, have more
than doubled their bullish bets on U.S. corn, regulatory data
showed on Monday.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board
of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said.
They sold 6,000 soybean and 3,000 wheat contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar
on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would
approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the
region's debt crisis.
* U.S. crude futures rose to trade above $84, regaining a
little ground after falling more than 2 percent a day earlier on
the back of an averted oil workers' strike in Norway and weak
China crude import data.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
