SINGAPORE, July 11 Chicago corn and soybeans bounced back on Wednesday on positioning ahead of a key U.S. government report which is expected to show lower yields following a severe drought in the U.S. grain belt since mid-June. Wheat futures were unchanged in early Asian trade after closing lower on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * The recent heat wave in the U.S. Corn Belt should prompt the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its forecast of U.S. corn yield in a monthly report later on Wednesday, a factor that could slash projected stockpiles of the grain by a third, analysts said. * The government in June left its forecast of the corn yield at a record-large 166 bushels per acre, high enough to more than double projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2012/13 after a disappointing harvest last autumn. * Since that report, scalding temperatures and predominantly dry weather have scorched the Midwest grain belt, just as much of the corn crop was starting pollination, the key growth phase for determining yield. * Corn and soybean fields in much of the U.S. Midwest will remain dry until the end of the week, with temperatures hovering in the 80s and 90s degrees Fahrenheit, forecasters predicted Tuesday. * However, the return of typical summer weather is unlikely to reverse the damage to corn and soybean crops caused by the crippling drought and heat wave that hit the Midwest during the past month. * Weekly crop ratings from the USDA on Monday confirmed a sharp deterioration in the state of corn and soy crops, keeping ratings at their lowest level since 1988. * In a sign of the intensity of the weather rally in the past month, large speculators, including hedge funds, have more than doubled their bullish bets on U.S. corn, regulatory data showed on Monday. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 6,000 soybean and 3,000 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the region's debt crisis. * U.S. crude futures rose to trade above $84, regaining a little ground after falling more than 2 percent a day earlier on the back of an averted oil workers' strike in Norway and weak China crude import data. * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. International trade 1230 U.S. World agriculture supply/demand report 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1800 U.S. FOMC minutes from June 19-20 meeting :: OPEC Monthly Report Prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 821.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.85% 716.22 71 CBOT corn 721.75 4.25 +0.59% -1.13% 613.31 75 CBOT soy 1544.75 6.25 +0.41% -0.19% 1413.38 83 CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.02 -0.13% +1.82% $14.63 70 WTI crude $84.21 $0.30 +0.36% -2.07% $83.41 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.225 -$0.007 -0.54% -0.10% USD/AUD 1.018 -0.003 -0.31% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)