SYDNEY, July 12 U.S. corn rose on Thursday, recouping part of the losses from the previous session when the grain fell on improved weather forecasts and after the U.S. government cut its estimates for crop yields due to the Midwest drought. New-crop corn has firmed more than 40 percent in the last three weeks as the worst Midwest drought since 1988 wilted crops. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its 2012/13 corn yield estimate by 12 percent on Wednesday, surprising many with the scope of the reduction. However, while some updated weather forecast predicted showers for some U.S. regions, rains are likely to miss the areas most in need, meteorologists said. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 1.56 percent to $7.15 a bushel after slipping 1.88 percent on Wednesday. * Spot corn rose 0.97 percent to $7.58 a bushel, having closed down 1.35 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the corn crop will average just 146 bushels an acre, down 20 bushels from its June estimate and a much more dramatic drop than analysts had projected. USDA cut its corn harvest projection to 12.97 billion bushels for 2012/13 - still the third largest on record. The yield would be the lowest since 2003, although still far higher than the 85 bushels an acre following the drought of 1988. * USDA reduced its forecast for corn ending stocks by 37 percent from last month, more than the 32-percent reduction expected. * Soybean yields were cut nearly 8 percent to 40.5 bushels per acre, the second lowest since 2003, due to the drought. * The USDA cut its forecast for global corn stocks by 14 percent, although inventories will still be the highest in three years. * USDA also reduced its estimated carryover stocks of wheat to 664 million bushels and soybeans to 130 million bushels soybeans, compared with trade expectations of 718 million bushels of wheat and 141 million bushels of soybeans. * USDA cut its forecast of the wheat crop in Russia by 4 million tonnes due to poor yields, in Kazakhstan by 2 million tonnes because of hot and dry weather in June, and in China by 2 million tonnes due to lower yields. * Production levels remain under threat as dry weather continues to plague vast areas of the Corn Belt, where the majority of the corn was pollinating, a key growth phase when cobs sprout grain and adequate moisture is essential. * Some rains forecast for southeast Midwest, possibly stretching as far as northern Midwest. However, most critical areas, Iowa and the northern two-thirds of Illinois, are not going to see too much in the next five days, Global Weather Monitoring said. * U.S. ethanol output plunged to its lowest level in nearly two years last week as soaring corn prices pushed many biofuel refineries into the red, government data showed on Wednesday. Ethanol production last week fell 4 percent, or 36,000 barrels per day to 821,000 bpd, the lowest since the week ending July 23, 2010, according to the Energy Information Administration. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained on Wednesday, pushing the euro to a fresh two-year low after minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed additional asset-buying by the Fed was not imminent and likely to occur only if U.S. economic conditions worsened. * Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending more than 2 percent higher after a volatile session despite a mixed message from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for more easing policies, but only if the economy weakens further. * The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Industrial Output yy Jul 0900 EZ Industrial production yy May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. Export prices Jun 1230 U.S. Import prices Jun 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 1800 U.S. Federal budget Jun Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 828.50 2.25 +0.27% +26.10% 620.28 72 CBOT corn 715.00 11.00 +1.56% +8.58% 612.43 72 CBOT soy 1530.25 7.75 +0.51% +24.66% 1165.33 71 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.04 +0.23% +3.41% $14.45 55 WTI crude $85.82 $0.01 +0.01% -16.65% $98.38 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.223 -$0.071 -5.49% -6.26% USD/AUD 1.024 -0.013 -1.21% -1.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)