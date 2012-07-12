* Corn ticks up as USDA cuts output estimates * Rain forecast caps gains in corn, weighs on soy * USDA sees higher corn prices curbing demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 12 Chicago corn rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, recouping some of last session's losses with support from U.S. government's estimates showing deeper reduction in yields although gains were capped by forecasts of rains in parts of the grain belt. Soybeans slid for a third consecutive session after climbing to a record high on Monday, while wheat ticked up, tracking gains in the corn market. The worst Midwest drought in a quarter century is doing more damage to U.S. crops than previously expected with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashing its estimate for what was supposed to be a record harvest. It said the corn crop would average just 146 bushels an acre, down 20 bushels from its June estimate and a much more dramatic drop than analysts had projected. "The USDA report maintains a very bullish bias in the grains and oilseeds markets," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The market was perhaps little bit surprised to the extent to which the USDA cut the yields, nonetheless market agrees wholeheartedly with the yields estimate the USDA has pencilled in." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.8 percent to $7.09-3/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, while the spot-month rose around half a percent to $7.54-1/4 a bushel. The front-month soy contract slid 0.7 percent to $16.13-3/4 a bushel after climbing to a record top of $16.79-1/2 a bushel on Monday. September wheat was up 0.2 percent at $8.10-1/2 a bushel. The historic rally has lifted new-crop corn prices more than 40 percent in the last three weeks as the worst drought in a quarter century wilted crops. Production may decline even further as dry weather continues to plague vast areas of the corn belt, where the majority of the corn is pollinating, a key growth phase when cobs sprout grain and adequate moisture is essential. Although forecasts suggested wetter weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest this week, about half of the region is still in a significant moisture deficit. With corn prices rising to near 13-month highs, demand is also expected to take a hit as the USDA cut estimates for corn use by ethanol makers, livestock producers and exporters nearly as much as it cut supplies. "The decline in production of both U.S. corn and soybean production means that consumers both in the U.S. and the world must curb purchases over the next 12 months," said Mathews. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that weekly ethanol output fell for a fourth straight week last week to the lowest in nearly two years. The USDA's estimates of wheat and soybean stocks were also below expectations. Soybean yields were cut nearly 8 percent to 40.5 bushels per acre, the second lowest since 2003, due to the drought. The USDA also reduced its estimated carryover stocks of wheat to 664 million bushels and soybeans to 130 million bushels soybeans, compared with trade expectations of 718 million bushels of wheat and 141 million bushels of soybeans. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 826.00 -0.25 -0.03% +0.58% 722.45 74 CBOT corn 709.75 5.75 +0.82% -1.08% 618.03 71 CBOT soy 1519.25 -3.25 -0.21% -1.25% 1419.30 67 CBOT rice $15.09 -$0.02 -0.17% -2.33% $14.69 55 WTI crude $85.79 -$0.02 -0.02% -0.23% $83.45 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.224 -$0.008 -0.64% -0.20% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.002 -0.19% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)