SINGAPORE, July 13 Chicago corn edged higher on Friday, building on last session's gains of nearly 4 percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has suffered from the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years. Soybeans firmed on concerns over global supplies as the U.S. drought curbs yields, while wheat was little changed, trading near Thursday's 17-month top. FUNDAMENTALS * Little relief was expected from the severe dryness, with only minor volumes of rain expected in some areas of the Midwest over the next week to 10 days, agricultural meteorologists said. * Rainfall amounts from 0.30 to 0.80 inch were expected in the southeastern Midwest and in the Dakotas, but virtually no rain is likely elsewhere. * The worst drought in the Midwest since 1988 has done considerable damage to this year's corn crop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday slashed its corn yield estimate for the world's top grower and exporter by an unprecedented 20 bushels, to 146 bushels per acre. * Half of the U.S. corn crop began pollinating in late June under triple-digit temperatures and severe rain deficits, conditions which damaged yield potential beyond repair. * Drought conditions in the Midwest worsened over the past week. A weekly U.S. drought monitor showed about a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, up from about a quarter of the region a week ago. * Investment bank Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its price forecasts for wheat, corn and soybeans due to the worsening drought and cut its corn yield forecast for the second time in less than two weeks. * Barclays also raised its price forecasts for the three crops due to the drought, the bank said in a note. * Strong export sales added support in both markets as USDA data on Thursday showed corn sales last week hitting a two-month high. Top importers Japan and Mexico made their largest purchases since April despite rising prices. * Net soybean sales declined from the prior week, but traders were encouraged by continued robust late-season sales of old-crop soy. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 20,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 soybean contracts and bought 4,000 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at two-year lows versus the greenback on Friday, while high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses as risk sentiment took a hit ahead of anxiously awaited Chinese economic data. * U.S. crude futures edged down to below $86 a barrel on Friday, erasing the previous day's gains amid concerns about a global economic slowdown ahead of the release of China's second quarter economic growth data. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China GDP yy Apr 0200 China Industrial output yy Jun 0200 China Retail sales yy Jun 0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jun 0430 Japan Industrial output rev May 1230 U.S. PPI Jun 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Prices at 0012 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 845.75 -1.00 -0.12% +2.98% 723.11 78 CBOT corn 732.50 0.25 +0.03% +4.05% 624.60 76 CBOT soy 1533.00 4.00 +0.26% -0.36% 1419.76 71 CBOT rice $15.01 $0.01 +0.07% -2.85% $14.69 51 WTI crude $85.66 -$0.42 -0.49% +2.09% $83.38 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.219 -$0.013 -1.03% -0.60% USD/AUD 1.012 -0.009 -0.84% -0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)