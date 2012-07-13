* U.S. corn up for 2nd day, adds 45 pct in 4 weeks * Market expects more damage as drought continues * Soybeans, wheat rise as buyers resume purchases (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 13 Chicago corn rose for a second straight day on Friday, extending its drought-driven rally over four weeks to 45 percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has been hit by the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years. Soybeans firmed on concerns over global supplies as the U.S. drought curbs yields, while wheat was little changed, trading near Thursday's 17-month top. "A correction in prices after the release of USDA data has given opportunity for traders to buy back into the market," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "We are going to see more heat and dryness in the Midwest which may severely impact soybeans as well." The new-crop December corn has gained 6 percent this week, taking gains since mid-June to 45 percent, while front-month wheat had added 5 percent, up 36 percent in four weeks. November soybeans have risen almost 2 percent, up 17 percent in four weeks. On Friday, Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.5 percent to $7.36 a bushel by 0258 GMT, building on a 4 percent jump in prices on Thursday. The front-month soy contract rose 0.3 percent to $16.30 a bushel after climbing to a record top of $16.79-1/2 a bushel on Monday. September wheat was up 0.5 percent at$8.50-3/4 a bushel. On a continuation chart, wheat hovered near Thursday's high of $8.42, its strongest since February last year. Buyers have resumed purchases after prices dipped following the U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Wednesday. Grain millers in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Iraq are back in the market, seeking wheat, soybeans and corn supplies. Grain prices are, however, expected to remain supported amid weather worries. Little relief was expected from the severe dryness, with only minor volumes of rain expected in some areas of the Midwest over the next week to 10 days, agricultural meteorologists said. Rainfall amounts from 0.30 to 0.80 inch were expected in the southeastern Midwest and in the Dakotas, but virtually no rain is likely elsewhere. The worst drought in the Midwest since 1988 has done considerable damage to this year's corn crop. The USDA slashed its corn yield estimate for the world's top grower and exporter by an unprecedented 20 bushels, to 146 bushels per acre. Half of the U.S. corn crop began pollinating in late June under triple-digit temperatures and severe rain deficits, conditions which damaged yield potential beyond repair. Drought conditions in the Midwest worsened over the past week. A weekly U.S. drought monitor showed about a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, up from about a quarter of the region a week ago. Investment bank Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its price forecasts for wheat, corn and soybeans due to the worsening drought and cut its corn yield forecast for the second time in less than two weeks. Barclays also raised its price forecasts for the three crops due to the drought, the bank said in a note. Strong export sales added support in both markets as USDA data showed corn sales last week hitting a two-month high. Top importers Japan and Mexico made their largest purchases since April despite rising prices. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 20,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts. Prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 850.75 4.00 +0.47% +2.97% 729.44 76 CBOT corn 736.00 3.75 +0.51% +4.55% 624.73 76 CBOT soy 1532.50 3.50 +0.23% +0.66% 1425.34 72 CBOT rice $15.01 $0.01 +0.10% -0.66% $14.71 52 WTI crude $85.81 -$0.27 -0.31% +0.00% $83.37 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.220 -$0.012 -0.97% -0.54% USD/AUD 1.015 -0.006 -0.60% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)