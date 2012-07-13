* Drought-hit U.S. Midwest faces another heat wave * Corn nears all-time peak, retreats amid profit-taking * Threat to soy rising with little relief seen * Corn woes buoy outlook for feed wheat demand (Updates with closing prices, weekly performance) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, July 13 U.S. corn and soybean futures extended their rallies o n F riday, posting their biggest four-week gains in at least 3-1/2 years as rising temperatures and below-normal rainfall in the drought-parched Midwest threatened to further erode yields and tighten razor-thin supplies. Soybeans climbed 1.5 percent, outpacing a more modest 1 percent gain in corn, as the oilseed can ill afford deeper production cuts with U.S. stocks already projected to shrink to a nine-year low by the end of next summer. Wheat scaled to a 13-month high on spillover support from corn and soy and on the prospect of attracting demand from livestock producers amid near-record prices for corn, their preferred feed grain. Grains rose for a fourth straight week in a drought-fueled rally, reviving food inflation worries and rekindling memories of the 2008 food crisis which stirred unrest in some import-dependent nations. Front-month soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade surged to a record-high on Monday and spot corn threatened to surpass its all-time price high on Friday before drifting lower. Both contracts expired on Friday. "When you get up here at these levels you sometimes run out of steam. The end-user isn't going to be in the market buying any large quantities and you do have rain moving across Iowa and into Illinois so we may have some profit-taking," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodities in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "But that rain we're hearing is spotty and there's not very much of it yet. And there's heat in the forecast," he said. Actively traded new-crop December corn ended the week 6.8 percent higher. New-crop November soybeans were up 3.1 percent from a week ago and September wheat was up 5.1 percent. STRESSED CROPS Very warm temperatures accompanied by only light "teaser" rains over the next week may slow deterioration of corn and soybean crops, but there will not be enough rain to end the drought, an agricultural meteorologist said Friday. "There is not much change, about the same forecast, with very warm weather and restrictive rains over the next week," said Drew Lerner, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. "Crop conditions and yields will keep declining." Lerner said temperatures would remain in the mid-80s to upper 90s degrees Fahrenheit (29-37 Celsius), with a few readings in the triple digits, over the next week. Rains of 0.25 to 0.75 inch should cover about three-quarters of the Midwest. Drought stress has already dragged corn and soy crop condition ratings to the lowest point for this time of year since 1988, and traders are expecting further downgrades in the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly report on Monday afternoon. December corn rose 8 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $7.40-1/4 a bushel after earlier setting a contract high of $7.49. Spot July expired 15-1/2 cents lower at $7.55-3/4 after peaking at $7.94, just short of its all-time high of $7.99-3/4. The key new-crop contract has risen about 45 percent in a blistering four-week rally. Commodity funds were net buyers of an estimated 12,000 corn contracts on the day, along with a net 5,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. The Midwest drought has done considerable damage to this year's corn crop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week slashed its corn yield estimate for the world's top grower and exporter by an unprecedented 20 bushels, to 146 bushels per acre. Drought in the Midwest has worsened. A weekly U.S. drought monitor showed about a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, up from about a quarter of the region a week ago. SOY SURGE CBOT November soybeans rose 23-1/2 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $15.52-1/2 a bushel, with the prolonged drought seen taking an increasing toll on the soybean crop in coming days. Soybeans will begin flowering in late July to early August, a critical development stage when stressful weather can severely harm yields. Wheat prices also rose with animal feed usage likely to be buoyed by the surge in corn prices. "Demand for wheat as a feedstuff is growing as corn becomes more expensive," Commerzbank said in a market note. CBOT September wheat climbed 1 cent, or 0.1 percent, to $8.47-3/4 a bushel after peaking at $8.65-3/4, the highest price for the contract since June 2011. Prices at 2:45 p.m. CDT (1944 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 755.75 -15.50 -2.0% 16.9% CBOT soy 1642.00 16.25 1.0% 37.0% CBOT meal 488.90 10.10 2.1% 58.0% CBOT soyoil 53.57 0.42 0.8% 2.8% CBOT wheat 842.00 9.25 1.1% 29.0% CBOT rice 1486.00 14.00 1.0% 1.7% EU wheat 259.00 4.75 1.9% 27.9% US crude 87.25 1.17 1.4% -11.7% Dow Jones 12,784 209 1.7% 4.6% Gold 1589.56 19.07 1.2% 1.6% Euro/dollar 1.2240 0.0044 0.4% -5.4% Dollar Index 83.3380 -0.3180 -0.4% 3.9% Baltic Freight 1110 -11 -1.0% -36.1% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Mark Weinraub in Chicago and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Alison Birrane, John Picinich, Jim Marshall and Bernadette Baum)