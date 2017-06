SYDNEY Aug 27 U.S. new-crop soybeans hit a contract high on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, after Pro Farmer estimated U.S. soybean production at 2.6 billion bushels, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2.692 billion forecast.

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans hit a record of $17.54 a bushel at 2355 GMT, before falling back slightly. The previous record of $17.44-3/4 a bushel was set on August 23.

Pro Farmer released its forecast at the close of trading on Friday. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)