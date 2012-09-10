By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 10 U.S. soybeans fell on Monday for
the fourth consecutive session as traders locked in profits
encouraged by late season rains, which may rescue some of the
oilseed crop following the worst drought in 56 years across the
U.S. Midwest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.45
percent to $17.28-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1.14 percent
in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.22 percent to $9.07 a bushel,
having jumped 1.74 percent on Friday.
* December corn lost 0.25 percent to $7.97-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down slightly on Friday.
* Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its U.S. soy crop
forecast by 5 percent to 2.639 billion bushels, a deeper cut
than many had expected.
* Private analysts on average expected the USDA to trim its
crop forecast on Wednesday to 2.657 billion bushels from 2.692
billion in August, although some expected a slight increase
because of rains in recent weeks across northern and eastern
Midwest.
* Wheat supported by dry weather in key production areas of
Australia, the world's No. 2 exporter, and a dry pattern in the
southern U.S. Plains wheat belt ahead of autumn planting.
* Corn draws support from expectations for another deep cut
by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to its production forecast
next week.
* Analysts on average expected the government to reduce its
corn production forecast to 10.380 billion bushels, down 3.7
percent from its August forecast and the lowest in nine years.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered near four-month highs on Monday, while
commodity currencies also held firm after soft data in the
United States and China reinforced hopes of more stimulus from
the world's two biggest economies.
* Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a
disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and
bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.
* U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday,
closing out their best week since June as a sharply
disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the
Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Exports August
0100 China Imports August
0100 China Trade balance August
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index August
0645 France Industrial output July
1900 U.S. Consumer credit for July
Grains prices at 0117 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 907.00 2.00 +0.22% +1.71% 897.93 55
CBOT corn 797.50 -2.00 -0.25% -0.13% 806.93 40
CBOT soy 1728.75 -7.75 -0.45% -1.04% 1676.72 38
CBOT rice $14.87 -$0.08 -0.57% +1.68% $15.68 34
WTI crude $96.24 -$0.18 -0.19% +0.74% $94.08 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.278 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.23%
USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.03% -0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
