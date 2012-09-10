* Wheat gains for third day, market eyes Russia
* Soy drops for five out of six sessions as rain helps U.S.
crop
* USDA to update crop estimates on Wednesday
* China's August soy imports fall by quarter
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Chicago soybeans edged lower
on Monday, falling for five out of six sessions on hopes that
late season rains in the United States would help salvage some
of an oilseed crop battered by devastating drought across the
grain belt.
Wheat rose for a third straight session on expectations
Russia, the world's fourth largest exporter, would soon announce
export curbs and as adverse weather hit crops in Australia, the
No. 2 supplier.
U.S. grain markets will this week look to a government
report updating crop damage from the worst drought in half a
century, which could also help settle debate over whether
rainfall last month helped the soybean crop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand
report on Wednesday could provide insight into whether the price
rally to record highs this summer has legs to run for longer.
The market is also factoring in lower soybean imports by
China, the world's top importer.
China imported 4.42 million tonnes of soybeans in August,
the lowest monthly level in 6 months, as record-high prices and
reduced global supplies cut demand.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soy had
dropped 0.2 percent to $17.33-3/4 a bushel by 0316 GMT, while
December wheat added 0.3 percent to $9.08 a bushel.
December corn gave up 0.2 percent to $7.97-3/4 a bushel.
BIG IN BRAZIL
A lower-than-expected U.S. production forecast from closely
followed analytical firm Informa Economics lifted soybeans from
early lows on Friday, but the market has remained under pressure
ahead of the USDA report. It cut its soy crop forecast by 5
percent to 2.639 billion bushels.
Private analysts on average expected the USDA to trim its
crop forecast to 2.657 billion bushels from 2.692 billion in
August, although some expected a slight increase because of
rains in recent weeks across northern and eastern
Midwest.
"Informa's September yield estimate has been very close to
the USDA's forecast, people see is as quite reliable," said
Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia.
There are early forecasts of record-sized soybean output in
Brazil, the world's second largest exporter, with record prices
encouraging farmers to plant more.
"Some private forecasters are coming out with estimates of
the largest-ever South American soybean crop," Cooper said.
CBOT soybeans set a record high of $17.94-3/4 on Sept 4 and
were firmly on the uptrend until brokerage INTL FCStone on
Thursday raised its soybean yield estimate to 36.7 bushels per
acre from its August forecast of 36.2 bushels.
The wheat market has been supported by the likely cut in
Russian exports.
"We are still waiting to hear any official message on
curbing Russian wheat exports, but the market is already
(factoring this in) as values have strengthened significantly,"
Cooper said.
Dry weather in key production areas of Australia, the
world's No. 2 exporter, and a dry pattern in the southern U.S.
Plains wheat belt ahead of autumn planting added support.
CBOT corn futures hit a record high of $8.43-3/4 per
bushel during last month's USDA report, and prices have largely
stagnated around the $8 level since then waiting for fresh
evidence of yield loss due to the drought.
Prices at 0316 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 908.00 3.00 +0.33% 874.68 55
CBOT corn 797.75 -1.75 -0.22% 768.50 41
CBOT soy 1733.75 -2.75 -0.16% 1588.33 41
CBOT rice $14.88 -$0.08 -0.50% $15.46 34
WTI crude $96.25 -$0.17 -0.18% $89.19 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.279 $0.049 +4.03%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.019 -1.80%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)