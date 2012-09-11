By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. corn rose slightly on Tuesday but stayed near a six-week low hit the previous session, with traders waiting for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report. FUNDAMENTALS * December corn rose 0.16 percent to $7.84-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Monday. * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was little changed at $8.90 a bushel after closing 1.69 percent lower in the previous session. * New-crop soybeans climbed 0.29 percent to $17.23-1/4 a bushel after finishing down 1.02 percent. * Australia cut its forecast for wheat production in the 2012/13 crop marketing year by about 7 percent from its previous forecast to 22.5 million tonnes, warning that there was a risk of yields falling further if rains did not arrive in some areas. * The USDA will release its monthly supply-demand and crop production reports on Wednesday. Private analysts on average predict the USDA will trim its soybean crop forecast to 2.657 billion bushels from 2.692 billion in August, according to a Reuters poll. * Germany's Commerzbank said in a daily note that it believed the market had priced in a U.S. soybean crop of 2.6 billion bushels. * Experts such as FCStone see periodic rains in August in the northern and eastern parts of the Midwest farm belt as helping the soybean crop, which typically comes to maturity that month after the corn crop pollinates in July. * Analysts were looking for a drop in USDA's corn output estimate to 10.380 billion bushels from its August forecast of 10.779 billion, according to the Reuters poll. * The USDA in a separate report on Monday said the corn harvest was 15 percent complete, above the five-year average of 5 percent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the harvest to be 17 percent complete. * Traders have also been keeping an eye on wheat harvests in the Black Sea region, which has been hit by dryness. Russia's government is trying to cope with a drought that has slashed grain yields by more than a quarter. Officials are promising no grain export limits, yet industry experts believe they could be introduced as soon as October. MARKET NEWS * The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in four days on Monday, a direction that could prove to be transitory given elevated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will unveil new stimulus measures to bolster the economy this week. * Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive expectations that the Fed will take steps to stimulate the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised concerns about demand for oil. * Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of the possible policy action from the Fed. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany wholesale price index for August 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. International trade July 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks OPEC OPEC monthly report Aug Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 890.00 0.25 +0.03% -1.66% 895.88 47 CBOT corn 784.50 1.25 +0.16% -1.88% 805.47 34 CBOT soy 1723.75 5.00 +0.29% -0.73% 1679.06 36 CBOT rice $14.80 $0.03 +0.20% -1.04% $15.63 31 WTI crude $96.24 -$0.30 -0.31% -0.19% $94.31 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.001 +0.05% -0.40% USD/AUD 1.033 0.000 +0.00% -0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)