By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. corn rose slightly on
Tuesday but stayed near a six-week low hit the previous session,
with traders waiting for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture
supply and demand report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* December corn rose 0.16 percent to $7.84-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Monday.
* Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was little
changed at $8.90 a bushel after closing 1.69 percent lower in
the previous session.
* New-crop soybeans climbed 0.29 percent to $17.23-1/4
a bushel after finishing down 1.02 percent.
* Australia cut its forecast for wheat production in the
2012/13 crop marketing year by about 7 percent from its previous
forecast to 22.5 million tonnes, warning that there was a risk
of yields falling further if rains did not arrive in some areas.
* The USDA will release its monthly supply-demand and crop
production reports on Wednesday.
Private analysts on average predict the USDA will trim its
soybean crop forecast to 2.657 billion bushels from 2.692
billion in August, according to a Reuters poll.
* Germany's Commerzbank said in a daily note that it
believed the market had priced in a U.S. soybean crop of 2.6
billion bushels.
* Experts such as FCStone see periodic rains in August in
the northern and eastern parts of the Midwest farm belt as
helping the soybean crop, which typically comes to maturity that
month after the corn crop pollinates in July.
* Analysts were looking for a drop in USDA's corn output
estimate to 10.380 billion bushels from its August forecast of
10.779 billion, according to the Reuters poll.
* The USDA in a separate report on Monday said the corn
harvest was 15 percent complete, above the five-year average of
5 percent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the harvest
to be 17 percent complete.
* Traders have also been keeping an eye on wheat harvests in
the Black Sea region, which has been hit by dryness.
Russia's government is trying to cope with a drought that
has slashed grain yields by more than a quarter. Officials are
promising no grain export limits, yet industry experts believe
they could be introduced as soon as October.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in
four days on Monday, a direction that could prove to be
transitory given elevated expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will unveil new stimulus measures to bolster the economy
this week.
* Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive
expectations that the Fed will take steps to stimulate the
economy were countered by weak data from China that raised
concerns about demand for oil.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in
gains on a recent rally ahead of the possible policy action from
the Fed.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany wholesale price index for August
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. International trade July
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
OPEC OPEC monthly report Aug
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 890.00 0.25 +0.03% -1.66% 895.88 47
CBOT corn 784.50 1.25 +0.16% -1.88% 805.47 34
CBOT soy 1723.75 5.00 +0.29% -0.73% 1679.06 36
CBOT rice $14.80 $0.03 +0.20% -1.04% $15.63 31
WTI crude $96.24 -$0.30 -0.31% -0.19% $94.31 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.001 +0.05% -0.40%
USD/AUD 1.033 0.000 +0.00% -0.51%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)