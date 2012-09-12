SYDNEY, Sept 12 U.S. corn edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from two straight sessions of losses, with
investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture
supply and demand report later in the day.
Soybeans were unchanged, having hit a three-week low in the
previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.19
percent to $7.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on
Tuesday.
* December wheat rose 0.08 percent to $8.84-1/2 a
bushel after closing 0.67 percent lower in the previous session.
* New-crop soybeans were flat at $17.01-3/4 a bushel
after finishing down 0.97 percent.
* Funds have been liquidating bullish bets in the markets
heading into U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand and
crop production reports due on Wednesday. Investors are
uncertain about the extent of crop damage the reports will show
from the worst U.S. drought in more than half a century.
* Concerned about tightening supplies, French President
Francois Hollande on Tuesday proposed the creation of strategic
stockpiles of agricultural commodities to prevent extreme price
swings on international markets.
* Analysts polled by Reuters predict the USDA report will
show the drought has slashed nearly 5.0 billion bushels from the
corn crop, or about $40 billion worth at current prices.
* Analysts predict USDA will trim its soybeans crop forecast
to 2.657 billion bushels from 2.692 billion in August. However,
some expect a slight increase from the August figure because of
beneficial Midwest rains last month.
* The USDA's first update on this year's soybean harvest on
Monday showed the crop was 4 percent harvested, which topped the
five-year average of 2 percent and expectations for 3 percent
harvested.
* The USDA also said the condition of soy plants had
improved, reinforcing market sentiment that parts of the Midwest
benefited from rain last month.
* The corn harvest was 15 percent complete, above the
five-year average of 5 percent.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 235,000
tonnes of wheat from Ukraine, Russia and France on Tuesday.
* Australia, another key wheat exporter, cut its forecast
for wheat production in the 2012/13 crop marketing year by about
7 percent from its previous forecast to 22.5 million tonnes due
to dryness.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in
four days on Monday, a direction that could prove to be
transitory given elevated expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will unveil new stimulus measures to bolster the economy
this week.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster
the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone
rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude
futures.
* The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly
five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key
decisions in Germany and the United States that could give
markets a further boost.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Industrial output July
0800 Italy Industrial output July
0800 Germany's Constitutional court announces decision on
the legality of the euro zone's new permanent bailout
fund and budget rules
0900 Euro zone Industrial production July
1230 U.S. Import/export prices August
1230 U.S. World agricultural supply-demand report
1430 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting
on monetary policy
Grains prices at 0033 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 884.50 0.75 +0.08% -0.59% 894.88 44
CBOT corn 779.25 1.50 +0.19% -0.51% 804.38 36
CBOT soy 1701.75 0.25 +0.01% -0.99% 1680.34 33
CBOT rice $14.80 $0.08 +0.54% +0.20% $15.59 29
WTI crude $97.06 -$0.11 -0.11% +0.54% $94.64 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.000 -0.01% +0.75%
USD/AUD 1.044 0.001 +0.11% +1.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential