SYDNEY, Sept 13 U.S. soybeans slipped on
Thursday, edging back after the oilseed staged its biggest daily
rise in two weeks in the prior session on the U.S. government
cutting its production forecast by more than traders expected.
Corn also lost ground, extending falls from the previous
session when the grain hit a two-month low after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture surprised the market by trimming its
production estimates by less than projected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1
percent to $17.44 a bushel after jumping 2.6 percent in the
previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.16 percent to $8.88 a bushel,
having firmed 0.71 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn lost 0.22 percent to $7.68-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.06 percent on Wednesday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the soybean harvest
at 2.634 billion bushels, down from last month's 2.692 billion
and below the analysts' average estimate of 2.657 billion.
Ending stocks next summer were projected to be the lowest in
nine years at 115 million, unchanged from August' s estimate.
Traders had expected a cut of 1 percent in soybean production.
* USDA lowered its forecast of the corn crop by less than 1
percent had expected a 3.7 percent reduction in corn.
* Drought also damaged wheat crops in Russia and some of its
neighbors. Russia's crop was 39 million tonnes, down 9 percent
from the August estimate and the second large cut in a row.
Kazakhstan's crop was reduced 4.5 percent by USDA.
* World wheat supplies are only marginally lower despite the
losses, USDA said, and feed grain production also is down less
than 1 percent, compared with August forecasts. The world wheat
crop is down 5 percent from last year and coarse grains down 2.4
percent, however.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose to a four-month peak against the dollar on
Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro
zone's new rescue fund, leaving currency sentiment to hinge on
an upcoming Federal Reserve stimulus decision.
* Brent oil futures rose on Wednesday as a German court
ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund
combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before
data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks curbed gains.
* Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing
early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal
Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost
the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. PPI August
1630 U.S. FOMC releases statement after policy meeting
1800 U.S. Federal budget for August
1815 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news
conference
Grains prices at 0034 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 886.50 -3.50 -0.39% +0.31% 894.63 48
CBOT corn 766.75 -2.75 -0.36% -1.41% 802.93 30
CBOT soy 1742.25 -3.50 -0.20% +2.39% 1685.58 54
CBOT rice $14.94 -$0.01 -0.03% +1.49% $15.57 42
WTI crude $97.00 -$0.01 -0.01% -0.17% $94.90 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.001 +0.09% +0.44%
USD/AUD 1.047 0.001 +0.06% +0.43%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)