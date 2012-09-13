SYDNEY, Sept 13 U.S. soybeans slipped on Thursday, edging back after the oilseed staged its biggest daily rise in two weeks in the prior session on the U.S. government cutting its production forecast by more than traders expected. Corn also lost ground, extending falls from the previous session when the grain hit a two-month low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by trimming its production estimates by less than projected. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $17.44 a bushel after jumping 2.6 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.16 percent to $8.88 a bushel, having firmed 0.71 percent on Wednesday. * December corn lost 0.22 percent to $7.68-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.06 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the soybean harvest at 2.634 billion bushels, down from last month's 2.692 billion and below the analysts' average estimate of 2.657 billion. Ending stocks next summer were projected to be the lowest in nine years at 115 million, unchanged from August' s estimate. Traders had expected a cut of 1 percent in soybean production. * USDA lowered its forecast of the corn crop by less than 1 percent had expected a 3.7 percent reduction in corn. * Drought also damaged wheat crops in Russia and some of its neighbors. Russia's crop was 39 million tonnes, down 9 percent from the August estimate and the second large cut in a row. Kazakhstan's crop was reduced 4.5 percent by USDA. * World wheat supplies are only marginally lower despite the losses, USDA said, and feed grain production also is down less than 1 percent, compared with August forecasts. The world wheat crop is down 5 percent from last year and coarse grains down 2.4 percent, however. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose to a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund, leaving currency sentiment to hinge on an upcoming Federal Reserve stimulus decision. * Brent oil futures rose on Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks curbed gains. * Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. PPI August 1630 U.S. FOMC releases statement after policy meeting 1800 U.S. Federal budget for August 1815 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news conference Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 886.50 -3.50 -0.39% +0.31% 894.63 48 CBOT corn 766.75 -2.75 -0.36% -1.41% 802.93 30 CBOT soy 1742.25 -3.50 -0.20% +2.39% 1685.58 54 CBOT rice $14.94 -$0.01 -0.03% +1.49% $15.57 42 WTI crude $97.00 -$0.01 -0.01% -0.17% $94.90 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.001 +0.09% +0.44% USD/AUD 1.047 0.001 +0.06% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)