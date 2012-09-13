* Corn near 2-month low on lower yield cuts * Soy eases after biggest daily gain in 2 weeks * Wheat little changed, market eyes Egypt tender * USDA: Drought impact less than many feared (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Chicago corn fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, pressured by a lower-than-expected reduction in estimates for yields and buffer stocks in a U.S. government report. Soybeans eased as the market took a breather after notching up their biggest daily gain in about two weeks on tighter supply forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while wheat was little changed ahead of a tender in Egypt. Searing droughts in the United States and Russia will deplete harvests of wheat, corn and soybeans, the USDA said on Wednesday, but global food supplies were not hurt as badly as many had feared. The USDA reduced its estimate of corn used for feed in the just-ended 2011/12 marketing year (September-August) by 150 million bushels, indicating demand rationing. Corn exports have tumbled in recent weeks as end-users turn to other suppliers and alternative feed grains. The department pegged corn ending stocks next summer at 733 million bushels, above trade estimates for 592 million bushels. But analysts said they were surprised the USDA did not cut its estimate of corn's harvested acres, which at 87.36 million were above trade expectations for 86.2 million. "I think there is potential that they make a reduction in harvested acres going forward," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "I don't think there is enough demand rationing being done at the moment to justify prices close to $7 a bushel. I think $8 is probably still achievable." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn had dropped 0.4 percent to $7.66-1/2 a bushel by 0305 GMT. The front-month contract lost 0.4 percent to $7.68 a bushel, not far from Wednesday's two-month low of $7.61-1/2 a bushel. November soy slid 0.3 percent to $17.41 a bushel and December wheat gave up 0.2 percent to $8.88-1/4 a bushel. TIGHTER SOY SUPPLY The USDA's closely watched monthly supply-demand report estimated this year's corn harvest at 10.727 billion bushels, down slightly from last month's 10.779 billion estimate, but above analysts' average estimate of 10.38 billion. It would be the smallest crop in six years, with the lowest yield in 17 years at 122.8 bushels per acre. The report was more bullish for soybean prices as the USDA cut its estimate of the crop in the world's top grain-exporting nation. The USDA pegged the soybean harvest at 2.634 billion bushels, down from last month's 2.692 billion and below analysts' average estimate of 2.657 billion. Ending stocks next summer were projected to be the lowest in nine years at 115 million, unchanged from August's estimate. Wheat futures could get some price direction from a wheat tender later on Tuesday by Egypt's main state-run buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities. That will mark the seventh tender in about a month by the world's largest wheat importer, which has been scrambling for supplies as drought cuts the Russian crop and dry weather trims the crop in Australia. Prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 888.25 -1.75 -0.20% -2.71% 874.02 48 CBOT corn 766.50 -3.00 -0.39% -6.95% 767.46 29 CBOT soy 1741.00 -4.75 -0.27% +6.73% 1588.58 54 CBOT rice $14.94 -$0.01 -0.07% -6.19% $15.47 42 WTI crude $97.09 $0.08 +0.08% +4.00% $89.22 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.292 $0.063 +5.09% +5.11% USD/AUD 1.048 -0.008 -0.73% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)