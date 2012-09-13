* Soy eases after biggest daily gain in 2 weeks * Wheat rises, eyes Egypt tender and Argentine flood damage * Corn near 2-month low on lower yield cuts * USDA: Drought impact less than many feared (Updates prices, adds details) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 13 Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday as the market took a breather after notching up their biggest daily gain in about two weeks on tighter supply forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wheat was firm ahead of a tender in Egypt and supported by increased concerns of damages caused by flooding in large grain-producing regions in Argentina. Corn was stable to slightly higher, but still close to its 2-month low, on a lower-than-expected reduction in estimates for yields and buffer stocks in a U.S. government report. Searing droughts in the United States and Russia will deplete harvests of wheat, corn and soybeans, the USDA said on Wednesday, but global food supplies were not hurt as badly as many had feared. The USDA reduced its estimate of corn used for feed in the just-ended 2011/12 marketing year (September-August) by 150 million bushels, indicating demand rationing. Corn exports have tumbled in recent weeks as end-users turn to other suppliers and alternative feed grains. The department pegged corn ending stocks next summer at 733 million bushels, above trade estimates for 592 million bushels. But analysts said they were surprised the USDA did not cut its estimate of corn's harvested acres, which at 87.36 million were above trade expectations for 86.2 million. "I think there is potential that they make a reduction in harvested acres going forward," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "I don't think there is enough demand rationing being done at the moment to justify prices close to $7 a bushel. I think $8 is probably still achievable." In the European Union, a continuing drought in the eastern and southern part of the bloc last month caused more damage to crops, further reducing world supplies, analyst Strategie Grains said. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soy slid 0.3 percent to $17.40 a bushel by 1038 GMT and December wheat rose 0.6 percent to $8.95-1/2 a bushel. December corn was 0.16 percent higher at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. The front-month contract lost 0.3 percent to $7.68-3/4 a bushel, not far from Wednesday's two-month low of $7.61-1/2 a bushel. TIGHTER SOY SUPPLY The USDA's closely-watched monthly supply-demand report estimated this year's corn harvest at 10.727 billion bushels, down slightly from last month's 10.779 billion estimate, but above analysts' average estimate of 10.38 billion. It would be the smallest crop in six years, with the lowest yield in 17 years at 122.8 bushels per acre. The report was more bullish for soybean prices as the USDA cut its estimate of the crop in the world's top grain-exporting nation. The USDA pegged the soybean harvest at 2.634 billion bushels, down from last month's 2.692 billion and below analysts' average estimate of 2.657 billion. Ending stocks next summer were projected to be the lowest in nine years at 115 million, unchanged from August's estimate. Wheat futures could get some price direction from a wheat tender later on Tuesday by Egypt's main state-run buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities. That will mark the seventh tender in about a month by the world's largest wheat importer, which has been scrambling for supplies as drought cuts the Russian crop and dry weather trims the crop in Australia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich accused speculators of spreading false rumours that the country would ban grain exports this year and repeated his promise that Moscow would not impose restrictions. EU wheat futures rose in Paris with benchmark November up 1.15 percent at 263.75 euros a tonne. Traders noted the market was increasingly worried about damage to wheat yields caused by flooding in parts of Argentina's biggest grains province which could force farmers to write off some fields altogether. Prices at 1038 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct CBOT wheat 895.50 5.50 +0.62 671.25 33.41 CBOT corn 770.75 1.25 +0.16 654.75 17.72 CBOT soybeans 1740.25 -5.50 -0.32 1207.75 44.09 Paris wheat 263.75 3.00 +1.15 195.25 35.08 Paris maize 248.25 1.00 +0.40 197.25 25.86 Paris rape 517.50 -1.25 -0.24 421.50 22.78 WTI crude oil 97.20 0.19 +0.20 98.83 -1.65 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.02 +1.58 1.30 -0.39 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent; Editing by Andrew Heavens)