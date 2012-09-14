SYDNEY, Sept 14 Corn edged higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session when the U.S. grains complex finished stronger after the Federal Reserve committed to a new round of stimulus to boost the economy. Despite the gains, corn is on course to finish the week down more than 3 percent, its biggest weekly fall since June 17, after the U.S. government's corn harvest forecast this week beat analysts' average estimate. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans was little changed at $17.46-1/2 a bushel, having firmed slightly in the previous session. November soybeans are on course to finish the week up 0.43 percent, rebounding after recording the first weekly loss in over a month. * December corn rose 0.23 percent to $7.75-1/2 a bushel after closing up 0.55 percent on Thursday. New-crop corn is down 3.16 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since mid-June. * New-crop wheat was flat at $9.01-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.35 percent in the previous session. December wheat is down 0.4 percent for the week. * The closely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Wednesday gave an updated view on how the worst drought in the United States in more than half a century hurt Midwest crops. USDA estimated this year's U.S. soybean harvest at 2.634 billion bushels, down from last month's estimate of 2.692 billion and below analysts' average estimate of 2.657 billion. * Ending soybean stocks next summer were forecast to be the lowest in nine years at 115 million bushels, unchanged from the August estimate. * The U.S. corn harvest was forecast at 10.727 billion bushels, down slightly from last month's estimate of 10.779 billion but above analysts' average estimate of 10.38 billion, which would be the smallest corn crop in six years, and the lowest yield in 17 years at 122.8 bushels per acre. * Egypt, the world's top importer of the grain, bought 235,000 tonnes of Russian, French and Ukrainian wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment. Egypt initially said it had bought 120,000 tonnes, but later revised to the deal to 235,000. The acquisition is Egypt's seventh tender in about a month. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich on Thursday accused speculators of spreading false rumors that the country would ban grain exports this year. He repeated a promise that Moscow would not impose export restrictions. * Syria's state-run General Establishment for Cereal Processing and Trade also entered the market, buying 50,000 tonnes of Russian or Ukrainian wheat in a tender. An official said Syria will soon issue a tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose to a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund, leaving currency sentiment to hinge on an upcoming Federal Reserve stimulus decision. * Oil rose in robust trading on Thursday, with Brent futures rising a sixth session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program in which it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month until the outlook for jobs improves. * U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Industrial output revised July 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 1230 U.S. CPI Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial production Aug 1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan September preliminary consumer sentiment 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 901.75 -0.25 -0.03% +1.32% 895.70 55 CBOT corn 775.50 1.75 +0.23% +0.78% 802.48 39 CBOT soy 1746.50 -0.75 -0.04% +0.04% 1690.08 57 CBOT rice $15.13 $0.04 +0.23% +1.24% $15.54 48 WTI crude $98.39 $0.08 +0.08% +1.42% $95.32 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.000 -0.02% +0.67% USD/AUD 1.054 0.000 +0.01% +0.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)