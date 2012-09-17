* Corn, wheat fall almost 1 pct; soy down 0.7 pct * Corn, soybeans lower on U.S. harvest pressure * Favorable weather for U.S. winter wheat planting * Australian wheat stocks fall 20 pct m/m in August (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Chicago soybeans fell for a second consecutive session on Monday and corn slid almost 1 percent, pressured by a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest which is bringing fresh supplies to the market. Wheat gave up 1 percent to fall from Friday's five-week top as favourable weather for the U.S. winter crop planting and supplies from India weighed on the market. The grain markets got a boost last week following Federal Reserve's latest stimulus plan which is expected to buoy risk appetite. But the progress of corn and soybean harvest in the U.S. Midwest prompted investors to sell. Traders are expecting the corn harvest to be 20-25 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 15 percent. The soybean harvest, which was 4 percent complete last week, is picking up speed and could be 10 percent finished. The harvest pressure on corn and soybeans is unlikely to be as heavy as previous years due to the drought devastating crops this year and the slow pace of farmer sales. The fields harvested so far show a big variance in corn yields. Analysts said yields averaged just 5 to 10 bushels in some fields to 160 to 175 bushels in others, due to weather and soil conditions. "The sentiment in the grain markets is generally bearish because of the harvest pressure in the United States," said Lynette Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The wheat market is coming under pressure because of supplies from India and the U.S. weather which is favourable for planting the winter crop." Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 1 percent to $9.15-1/4 a bushel by 0308 GMT and the new-crop December corn lost 1 percent to $7.74-1/2 a bushel. November soy slid 0.7 percent to $17.27 a bushel. India is selling wheat to the Middle East and Asia as it tries to get rid of some of its burdensome grain stocks. India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were 47.5 million tonnes, about three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September. India's government-backed State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 120,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments in October and November. On Friday, U.S. wheat futures jumped to a five-week high and corn firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of stimulus measures. Asian stocks held steady on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after markets rallied late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus measures from the developed world's big central banks will support flagging growth. The wheat market has been supported by expectations that Russia, the world's fourth largest exporter, will run out of supplies before the year-end and dry weather is curbing yields in Australia. Traders expect demand to shift away from Russia to France and the United States, the world's top exporter where prices have been edging closer to those of competitors. Australia, the world's No. 2 exporter, is also witnessing brisk exports of wheat amid global supply worries. Australian wheat stocks at the end of August dropped by about a fifth from a month ago, government data showed on Monday. Grains prices at 0308 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 915.25 -9.00 -0.97% 874.92 68 CBOT corn 774.50 -7.50 -0.96% 767.73 36 CBOT soy 1727.00 -12.00 -0.69% 1588.11 50 CBOT rice $15.35 $0.08 +0.49% $15.48 64 WTI crude $99.17 $0.17 +0.17% $89.29 79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.083 +6.77% USD/AUD 1.052 -0.004 -0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar) (naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)