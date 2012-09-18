By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 18 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday,
extending losses from the previous session when reports of
better-than-expected crop yields across the U.S. Midwest
triggered the biggest percentage fall in prices in nearly a
year.
Corn rose after falling to its lowest in more than
two-months. Wheat firmed, rebounding from strong losses in the
previous session when it was weighed down by the weakness in
soybeans and a broad-based commodity sell-off.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.33
percent to $16.63-1/2 a bushel, having slipped 4.3 percent on
Monday. Soybeans had tumbled by their daily trading limit
* New-crop corn rose 0.37 percent to $7.50-1/4 after
falling 4.4 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.83 percent to $8.85-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 5 percent on Monday.
* Soybeans was weighed down by farmers' accounts of
better-than-expected harvest yields in the U.S. Midwest, which
was scorched by the worst drought in more than 50 years.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report showed 10 percent of the soybean crop was harvested as of
Sunday, up from 4 percent a week ago and just ahead of the
average trade expectation of 9 percent complete.
* Twenty-six percent of U.S. corn was harvested versus 15
percent a week earlier and slightly better than the expected 24
percent.
* Farmers also harvested 10 percent of the soybean crop in
the world's largest grains exporter, compared with expectations
for 9 percent, and up from 4 percent the previous week.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 210,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery this
marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.
Speculators, who cut their net long positions in Chicago
grains according to the most recent regulatory data, are
responsible for some of the selloff.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hung near seven-month lows against major
currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve
announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the
U.S. currency.
* Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday in a wild session that saw
Brent plunge more than $5 a barrel in a wave of late,
high-volume selling before paring losses as markets sought an
explanation for the sudden crash.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after a rally
that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in nearly
five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sept
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Current account Q2
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sept
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 885.25 7.25 +0.83% -4.22% 894.41 57
CBOT corn 750.75 2.75 +0.37% -4.00% 798.91 27
CBOT soy 1663.50 -5.50 -0.33% -4.34% 1693.82 34
CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.04 -0.23% -0.13% $15.48 62
WTI crude $96.93 $0.31 +0.32% -2.09% $95.68 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.310 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.16%
USD/AUD 1.046 -0.001 -0.09% -0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)