* Soybeans slide after falling by daily limit on Monday
* Corn climbs despite USDA reporting record pace of harvest
* Wheat rebounds from sharp losses in previous session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 18 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday,
extending losses from the previous session when prices recorded
their biggest daily drop in a year on signs of
better-than-expected yields in the Midwest as well as favorable
crop weather in Brazil.
Wheat rose, rebounding from strong losses on Monday which
were triggered by the weakness in soybeans. Corn also firmed
after falling in the previous session after data showed the U.S.
harvest was progressing faster than expected.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.27
percent to $16.64-1/2 a bushel, having slipped 4.3 percent, its
daily limit, in the previous session.
December wheat rose 0.74 percent to $8.84-1/2 a bushel
after falling 5 percent in the previous session, while December
corn firmed 0.53 percent to $7.52 a bushel, having closed
down 4.4 percent on Monday.
"Both corn and wheat are up, while beans, after opening
down, are clawing their way back towards unchanged, so it
appears we are seeing some reversals of the very steep declines
we saw last night," Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.
Recent rains in Brazil, world's second-largest exporter of
soybeans after the United States, have also weighed on soybeans
and encouraged liquidation of long positions held by funds.
SOYBEAN YIELDS BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED
The sell-off in soybeans came amid talk that U.S. yields may
surpass analysts expectations in the wake of the worst drought
in nearly 60-years.
Traders said on Monday that farmers and grain elevators had
reported better-than-expected yields coming from the western
Midwest, which had remained dry. The northern and eastern parts
of the Midwest received beneficial rains in August.
Corn also fell as the harvest proceeded at a record pace.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report
showed 26 percent of U.S. corn was harvested versus 15 percent a
week earlier and slightly better than the expected 24 percent.
The data showed the corn harvest in Illinois, typically the
No. 2 producing state, was 36 percent complete as of Sunday, up
from 21 percent a week earlier. In top corn state Iowa, the
harvest was 22 percent complete, up from 10 percent.
The fast pace of the harvest could weigh on prices in the
cash market as farmers sell more of their grains due to concerns
over diseases that could hurt quality, but analysts said the
harvest pressure may be less significant this year amid tight
global supplies.
The pace of the soybean harvest also exceeded forecasts. The
USDA said 10 percent of the soybean crop was harvested as of
Sunday, up from 4 percent a week ago and just ahead of the
average trade expectation of 9 percent complete.
Grains prices at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 885.25 7.25 +0.83% -4.22% 894.41 58
CBOT corn 751.75 3.75 +0.50% -3.87% 798.94 28
CBOT soy 1664.50 -4.50 -0.27% -4.28% 1693.85 34
CBOT rice $15.28 -$0.01 -0.07% +0.03% $15.48 63
WTI crude $97.11 $0.49 +0.51% -1.91% $95.68 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.310 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.16%
USD/AUD 1.048 0.000 +0.02% -0.66%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)