SINGAPORE, Oct 1 U.S. corn rose more than 1
percent on Monday, sustaining steep gains from the prior session
when prices surged by the daily limit, after the U.S. government
said stockpiles of the grain shrank to less than 1 billion
bushels for the first time in eight years.
Wheat eased after similarly soaring on Friday on smaller
than anticipated stocks as of Sept. 1, suggesting that strong
demand and drought-hit crops will keep markets tight.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn for December delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
climbed 1.3 percent to $7.65-3/4 a bushel by 0039 GMT,
after earlier hitting a two-week top of $7.68-1/2.
* Corn climbed by 40 cents, or 5.6 percent, to $7.56-1/4 on
Friday after dipping to a three-month low of $7.05 before the
U.S. government report. It was the steepest rally for a spot
month contract since July 5.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's survey of farmers and
warehouses showed 988 million bushels of corn on hand -- 11
percent less than expected -- on Sept. 1.
* Commodity funds scooped up 28,000 contracts of Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures on Friday for the biggest one-day
purchase in three months, trade sources said.
* CBOT December wheat slipped 0.4 percent to $8.98-1/2
a bushel after surging 5.5 percent in the prior session, its
biggest gain since June 25.
* The USDA report showed wheat stocks of 2.1 billion
bushels, 7 percent smaller than traders expected. Soybean stocks
were much larger than forecast.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian trading,
after an independent audit of Spain's banks failed to quell
concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout needed
to shore up its public finances.
* U.S. crude weakened to below $92 a barrel as increasing
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on oil
demand deterred investors, while a stronger dollar added to
pressure on prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 898.50 -4.00 -0.44% -0.44% 890.73 57
CBOT corn 765.75 9.50 +1.26% +1.26% 772.98 56
CBOT soy 1594.75 -6.25 -0.39% -0.39% 1685.74 35
CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.03 -0.19% -0.19% $15.18 63
WTI crude $91.56 -$0.63 -0.68% -0.32% $94.96 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.281 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.34%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.001 -0.05% -0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)