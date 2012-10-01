* Soybeans tumble on harvest pressure, big yields
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Oct 1 U.S. soybean futures tumbled more
than 2.5 percent on Monday, reversing similar gains from the
previous session, as a record-fast harvest pace and reports of
larger-than-expected yields pressured prices.
Wheat futures dropped 2 percent, the fifth decline in six
sessions, in a profit-taking setback and as rain forecast for
the drought-parched U.S. Plains was expected to boost winter
wheat seeding.
Corn futures traded mixed as spillover pressure from sharply
lower soy and wheat offset lingering support from a U.S.
government report on Friday that showed stockpiles of the grain
had dropped.
U.S. corn surged by the daily trading limit on Friday,
jumping 5.6 percent after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) shocked markets with a report that end-of-season stocks
tumbled 12 percent from a year ago, coming in under 1 billion
bushels for the first time in eight years.
Soybeans added nearly 2 percent on Friday despite a
larger-than-expected USDA stocks figure, while wheat gained 5.5
percent in the steepest rally in three months as the USDA
reported an unexpected drop in U.S. wheat stocks.
The corn and soybean harvests maintained a record pace as
dry weather allowed farmers to notch their best crop-gathering
week of the year.
After the market closed, USDA said U.S. corn was 54 percent
harvested as of Sunday while 41 percent of soybeans were
harvested.
SOYBEAN YIELDS
Soy futures prices also came under pressure from more
reports of stronger-than-anticipated soybean yields as timely
August rains in many areas revived the crop after the summer's
severe drought.
"Soybean yields, from start to finish, have been better than
expected," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Fowler,
Indiana.
"Any time you've got yields rising and you're in the middle
of harvest and you've got the funds relatively long, it's very
difficult to sustain a market. You have to feed a bull market
every day and there's nothing to feed it right now," he said.
Cash markets slumped on rising supplies of newly harvested
soybeans, dragging basis bids down as much as 20 cents a bushel
at elevators and processors in the Midwest.
Rain in soybean production areas of Brazil, where farmers
were preparing to plant what may be a record-large crop, also
weighed on soy prices. Brazilian analysts Celeres raised their
forecast for the country's soy crop by nearly 1 million tonnes
to a record 79.08 million tonnes.
Benchmark November soybeans on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell for the third time in four sessions, declining 40-3/4
cents, or 2.6 percent, to $15.60-1/4 per bushel.
CBOT December corn rose to a two-week high of
$7.68-1/2 a bushel but settled up just 1/2 cent at $7.56-3/4.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 10,000 soybean
contracts on the day, after buying a net 13,000 on Friday, trade
sources said. In corn, funds were net even on the day after
buying a net 28,000 on Friday, they said.
WHEAT TUMBLES
Wheat prices plunged in a profit-taking pullback from
Friday's sharp gains, which were triggered by an unexpected drop
in wheat stocks in a USDA report, and as weekend rains soaked
key areas of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat belt.
U.S. futures extended declines at midmorning, pressured by a
weak futures market close in Europe.
"The European markets took a pretty sharp nosedive in the
last hour of trading and that bled over into the Chicago and
Kansas City markets," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics.
"The weekend rains in the Texas and Oklahoma hard red winter
wheat belt were better than probably the trade was
anticipating," he said.
CBOT December soft red winter wheat fell 18-1/4 cents
to $8.84-1/4 a bushel, a 2-percent decline that was the steepest
in two weeks. December hard red winter futures on the
Kansas City Board of Trade shed 20-1/2 cents, or 2.2 percent, to
$9.07 a bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 Chicago wheat
contracts on Monday after buying a net 7,000 in the previous
session, trade sources said.
Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris
futures market ended down 3.25 euros, or 1.2 percent, at 262.50
euros a tonne after jumping 3 percent on Friday.
Prices at 3:17 p.m. CDT (2017 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 756.75 0.50 0.1% 17.1%
CBOT soy 1560.25 -40.75 -2.6% 30.2%
CBOT meal 474.60 -12.40 -2.6% 53.4%
CBOT soyoil 50.72 -1.46 -2.8% -2.6%
CBOT wheat 884.25 -18.25 -2.0% 35.5%
CBOT rice 1524.00 -23.50 -1.5% 4.3%
EU wheat 262.50 -3.25 -1.2% 29.6%
US crude 92.29 0.10 0.1% -6.6%
Dow Jones 13,515 78 0.6% 10.6%
Gold 1776.50 5.81 0.3% 13.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2890 0.0035 0.3% -0.4%
Dollar Index 79.7940 -0.1410 -0.2% -0.5%
Baltic Freight 777 11 1.4% -55.3%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; editing by Dale Hudson, Anthony Barker,
Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)