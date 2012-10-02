By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 2 U.S. soybeans slipped on Tuesday to a near nine-week low as the U.S. harvest continued at a record pace, adding to losses from the previous session when the oilseed fell more than 2.5 percent. Wheat also extended falls after dropping 2 percent on Monday when profit taking and improved planting conditions weighed on the market. Corn, which jumped 5.6 percent on Friday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported corn stocks were below 1 billion bushels for the first time in eight years, edged lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.22 percent to $15.56-3/4 a bushel, having hit a low of $15.51 a bushel, the lowest since July 27. Soybeans slid 2.55 percent on Monday. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.56 a bushel, having closed up slightly in the previous session. * December wheat slid 0.42 percent to $8.80-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.02 percent on Monday. * U.S. farmers notched their best crop-gathering week of a record-fast year as dry weather helped them push past the halfway mark in the corn harvest and cut down 19 percent of their soybean crop, government data released on Monday showed. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said the corn harvest was 54 percent complete as of Sept. 30, up from 39 percent a week earlier and well above the five-year average of 20 percent. A year ago, corn harvest was just 18 percent complete. * The soybean harvest 41 percent done compared to 22 percent a week ago. The five-year average for late September is 19 percent. In 2011, farmers had completed 15 percent of their soybean harvest by the end of September. * Farmers in Iowa, a traditional leader for corn production, had harvested 56 percent of their crop, compared to a five-year average of 8 percent for the same week. Illinois farmers had harvested 71 percent by the end of September, compared to a five-year average of 33 percent. Kansas growers had harvested 74 percent, compared to a five-year average of 43 percent. * Drought ravaged all three states, damaging crop conditions and withering production forecasts. Just 20 percent of the Iowa crop this year is considered good or excellent, and 53 percent of the crop is considered at least fair. Only a quarter of the Illinois crop is considered at least fair, and 29 percent of the Kansas crop is considered at least fair, according to the latest USDA surveys. * Rain in soybean production areas of Brazil, where farmers were preparing to plant what may be a record-large crop, also weighed on soy prices. Brazilian analysts Celeres raised their forecast for the country's soy crop by nearly 1 million tonnes to a record 79.08 million tonnes. * Brazilian corn exports set a record in September and ethanol shipments reached their highest level since July 2009, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, after the worst U.S. drought in eight decades tightened world supplies. * Investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Monday it expected corn and wheat prices to outperform soybean prices over the next few months due to bigger-than-expected U.S. soybean supplies reported by the government last week. Goldman said in a research note to clients that it lowered its three- and six-month soybean price forecasts to $18.75 and $17.25 a bushel, respectively, from its previous outlook for $20 and $18. MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced from a three-week trough against the greenback as investors cut bearish positions, while the Australian dollar floundered ahead of a possible cut in domestic interest rates. * Brent crude slipped on Monday as signs of economic weakness in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data. * Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0900 Euro zone Producer prices for August 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1345 U.S. ISM New York regional business activity index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 880.50 -3.75 -0.42% -2.44% 889.68 49 CBOT corn 756.00 -0.75 -0.10% -0.03% 777.73 51 CBOT soy 1556.75 -3.50 -0.22% -2.76% 1685.82 26 CBOT rice $15.22 -$0.02 -0.13% -1.65% $15.24 52 WTI crude $92.58 $0.10 +0.11% +0.42% $94.88 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.000 +0.02% +0.25% USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 +0.01% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)