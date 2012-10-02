* Soybeans at lowest since July 3 on harvest pressure

* Corn ticks up on supply woes, wheat down for 2nd day

* U.S. farmers more than halfway done with corn harvest

* Celeres raises Brazil soy crop view to 79 mln T (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Chicago soybeans slid to a three-month low on Tuesday as the record pace of the U.S. harvest and evidence of better-than-expected yields weighed on the market, while corn ticked higher amid tightening supplies.

Wheat lost more ground, falling for a second consecutive day on forecasts of rain in the drought-parched U.S. Plains, which is expected to boost winter wheat planting.

U.S. farmers notched their best crop-gathering week of a record-fast year as dry weather helped them push past the halfway mark in the corn harvest and cut down 19 percent of their soybean crop.

Forecasts for continued dry weather in key areas of the Midwest raised expectations for another active week in the fields.

Soy futures prices also came under pressure from more reports of stronger-than-anticipated soybean yields as timely August rains in many areas revived the crop after the summer's severe drought.

Cash markets slumped on rising supplies of newly harvested soybeans, dragging basis bids down as much as 20 cents a bushel at elevators and processors in the Midwest.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it expected corn and wheat prices to outperform soybean prices over the next few months due to bigger-than-expected U.S. soybean supplies reported by the government last week.

Goldman said in a research note to clients on Monday that it lowered its three- and six-month soybean price forecasts to $18.75 and $17.25 a bushel, respectively, from its previous outlook for $20 and $18.

"There is seasonal harvest pressure and the fact that the U.S. stocks report on Friday was not as bullish as people had been anticipating," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Chicago Board of Trade November soy fell 0.2 percent to $15.57-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT. On a continuation chart, the spot contract slid to a low of $15.51 a bushel, the lowest price since July 3.

December corn added a quarter of a cent to $7.57 a bushel, while December wheat fell 0.4 percent to $8.81 a bushel.

There are expectations of record-large soybean production in South America early next year, which could add pressure on the market as the crop progresses.

Brazilian farmers are in the early stages of planting what is expected to be an even bigger soybean crop than the record forecast in September, local analysts Celeres said on Monday.

In its third outlook on the new crop, Celeres said Brazil's 2012/13 soy crop would reach 79.08 million tonnes, up nearly a million tonnes from the 78.1 million it forecast in early September. The forecast was raised after data showed planted areas growing beyond previous estimates.

Still, rains swamped central Argentine cattle lands over the weekend, forcing cows to wade to higher ground and raising fear that additional storms expected this week might force grains farmers to postpone planting the country's key soybean crop.

The wheat market slid for a second straight day on profit-taking pullback from Friday's sharp gains, which were triggered by an unexpected drop in wheat stocks in a USDA report, and as weekend rains soaked key areas of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat belt.

Grains prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 881.00 -3.25 -0.37% -2.38% 889.70 50 CBOT corn 757.00 0.25 +0.03% +0.10% 777.77 52 CBOT soy 1557.75 -2.50 -0.16% -2.70% 1685.85 26 CBOT rice $15.23 -$0.01 -0.07% -1.58% $15.24 53 WTI crude $92.39 -$0.09 -0.10% +0.22% $94.87 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.290 $0.001 +0.10% +0.33% USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.12% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)