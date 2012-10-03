By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 3 U.S. soybeans extended losses into a third day and hovered near a three-month low on Wednesday, weighed down by harvest pressure and better than expected yields, which pushed down prices nearly 2 percent the session before. Corn fell as the record pace of U.S. harvesting and soybean spillover offset tight stocks, while wheat dropped for the third straight session on favorable planting weather across the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans lost 0.32 percent to $15.23 a bushel, having fallen 1.9 percent on Tuesday after hitting a session low of $15.20-1/4 a bushel, the lowest level for the front-month contract since June 29. * December corn declined 0.43 percent to $7.55 a bushel, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.32 percent to $8.68-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * Malaysian palm oil futures dived to their lowest in more than three years as slowing demand from Asia coincided with a drop in the edible oil's appeal as a substitute for soyoil. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that the soybean harvest was 41 percent complete as of Sept. 30, while the corn harvest was 54 percent done, both marking the fastest pace on record. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean contracts, a day after selling a net 10,000 contracts, trade sources said. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its forecast for U.S. corn and soybean production this season as farmers' reports from the fields topped expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro started trade on Wednesday slightly on the back foot after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a bailout. * Oil prices fell in choppy, light trading on Tuesday, pressured by the outlook for weak economic growth and petroleum demand, even as the risk of potential crude supply disruptions limited losses. * Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0748 France Markit Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 868.75 -2.75 -0.32% -1.75% 887.61 45 CBOT corn 755.00 -3.25 -0.43% -0.23% 775.02 51 CBOT soy 1523.00 -7.50 -0.49% -2.39% 1677.96 22 CBOT rice $15.28 -$0.09 -0.59% +0.26% $15.22 53 WTI crude $91.55 -$0.34 -0.37% -1.01% $94.69 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.16% USD/AUD 1.025 -0.001 -0.13% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)