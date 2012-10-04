SYDNEY, Oct 4 U.S. soybeans extended gains on Thursday as a drop to a three-month low in the previous session lured buyers back in to the market, after a sell-off earlier in the week on better-than-expected yields projections. Corn slipped on harvest pressure and lower ethanol output, while wheat also slid after slight gains on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Soy hit a low of $15.04 in the previous session, its weakest since June 29 on a continuation chart. * December corn fell 0.3 percent to $7.54-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.2 percent in the previous session, while December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $8.70 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone late on Tuesday raised its production estimates for U.S. corn and soybeans as the worst U.S. drought in a half century appeared not to have damaged crops as much as had been feared. * Grains markets are anticipating similar upward revisions in a report from closely followed advisory firm Informa later this week and a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's latest outlook predicted farmers would harvest 10.727 billion bushels of corn and 2.634 billion bushels of soybeans. The government's yield estimates were 122.8 bushels per acre for corn and 35.3 bushels per acre for soybeans. * Corn prices were under pressure amid sluggish demand from ethanol producers. An Energy Information Administration report showed ethanol output dropped last week by 24,000 barrels per day to 785,000 bpd, the lowest since the agency started publishing production data for the corn-based biofuel in 2010. * Global buyers continue to bypass U.S. wheat and look to lower-cost grain from rival exporters. Top importer Egypt bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Argentine wheat in the latest tender by the country's government buyer GASC. MARKET NEWS * The yen struggled at two-week lows against the euro and dollar on Thursday, with wary investors taking a pre-emptive move in case the Bank of Japan surprises this week by easing policy. * U.S. crude held near $88 a barrel in Asia on Thursday after plunging more than 4 percent the day before, with data from the euro zone and China heightening worries about economic growth and oil demand. * Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service-sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Britain Bank of England rate decision 1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1230 Euro zone ECB President Draghi news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders for August 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from Sept. 12-13 meeting Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 870.00 -3.00 -0.34% -0.17% 886.18 45 CBOT corn 754.50 -2.25 -0.30% -0.49% 772.40 50 CBOT soy 1534.75 3.00 +0.20% +0.28% 1671.82 25 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.08 +0.52% -0.33% $15.20 54 WTI crude $88.17 $0.03 +0.03% -4.05% $94.27 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.292 $0.001 +0.11% +0.00% USD/AUD 1.022 0.001 +0.10% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)