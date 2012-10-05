By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 5 U.S. soybeans extended gains into a third session on Friday, supported by strong export demand due to weather damage to Canada's canola crop. Soybeans remain on course for their third consecutive week of losses, however, while wheat is set to record its biggest weekly loss in 9 weeks, weighed down by crop-boosting rains in the U.S. plains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $15.55-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week down almost 3 percent, dragged lower by the record pace of the U.S. harvest and expectations of better than expected yields. * December wheat rose 0.26 percent to $8.71-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.17 percent in the previous session. Wheat is down 3.44 percent for the week. * December corn was flat at $7.56-3/4, having closed up a touch the session before. Corn is on track to finish the week up slightly, its second straight week of gains. * The season's first snowstorm and a cold snap swept into the northern Midwest United States, but analysts were expecting only minor damage, if any, to the corn and soybean crops. The storm was centered in northwestern Minnesota and northeastern North Dakota, both among the top 10 soybean growing states. * As of Sunday, 36 percent of North Dakota's corn crop and 80 percent of the soy crop had been harvested, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. In Minnesota, 53 percent of the corn crop and 76 percent of the soybeans had been cut. * A weekly report from USDA showed export sales of soybeans last week at 1.3 million tonnes, the most in three months and above trade estimates for between 800,000 and 900,000 tonnes. * The data showed that China, the world's top importer of soybeans and the No. 1 U.S. market, bought the bulk of last week's exports, booking 1.03 million tonnes. * Statistics Canada estimated canola production in that country at 13.36 million tonnes this year, down 2 million tonnes from its Aug. 22 estimate and more than 1 million below trade estimates. Midsummer heat during canola's vulnerable flowering period, disease and a windstorm all reduced the potential of Canada's crop. MARKET NEWS * The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme need not be punitive. * Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed Middle East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline futures rallied following a fire at the largest operating refinery in the United States. * The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 1000 Germany Industrial orders for August 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 871.50 2.25 +0.26% -0.17% 885.38 47 CBOT corn 756.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.00% 770.55 54 CBOT soy 1555.25 3.75 +0.24% +1.53% 1667.05 36 CBOT rice $15.33 -$0.04 -0.29% +0.56% $15.19 53 WTI crude $91.48 -$0.23 -0.25% +3.79% $94.23 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.000 -0.02% +0.85% USD/AUD 1.025 0.001 +0.07% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)