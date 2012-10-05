By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 5 U.S. soybeans extended gains into
a third session on Friday, supported by strong export demand due
to weather damage to Canada's canola crop.
Soybeans remain on course for their third consecutive week
of losses, however, while wheat is set to record its biggest
weekly loss in 9 weeks, weighed down by crop-boosting rains in
the U.S. plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.24
percent to $15.55-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on
Tuesday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week down almost 3
percent, dragged lower by the record pace of the U.S. harvest
and expectations of better than expected yields.
* December wheat rose 0.26 percent to $8.71-1/2 a
bushel, after closing up 0.17 percent in the previous session.
Wheat is down 3.44 percent for the week.
* December corn was flat at $7.56-3/4, having closed
up a touch the session before. Corn is on track to finish the
week up slightly, its second straight week of gains.
* The season's first snowstorm and a cold snap swept into
the northern Midwest United States, but analysts were expecting
only minor damage, if any, to the corn and soybean crops.
The storm was centered in northwestern Minnesota and
northeastern North Dakota, both among the top 10 soybean growing
states.
* As of Sunday, 36 percent of North Dakota's corn crop and
80 percent of the soy crop had been harvested, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture data. In Minnesota, 53 percent of the
corn crop and 76 percent of the soybeans had been cut.
* A weekly report from USDA showed export sales of soybeans
last week at 1.3 million tonnes, the most in three months and
above trade estimates for between 800,000 and 900,000 tonnes.
* The data showed that China, the world's top importer of
soybeans and the No. 1 U.S. market, bought the bulk of last
week's exports, booking 1.03 million tonnes.
* Statistics Canada estimated canola production in that
country at 13.36 million tonnes this year, down 2 million tonnes
from its Aug. 22 estimate and more than 1 million below trade
estimates.
Midsummer heat during canola's vulnerable flowering period,
disease and a windstorm all reduced the potential of Canada's
crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid
footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European
Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro
zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme need
not be punitive.
* Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed Middle
East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline futures
rallied following a fire at the largest operating refinery in
the United States.
* The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday,
putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs
report shows encouraging signs for the labor market.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision
1000 Germany Industrial orders for August
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 871.50 2.25 +0.26% -0.17% 885.38 47
CBOT corn 756.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.00% 770.55 54
CBOT soy 1555.25 3.75 +0.24% +1.53% 1667.05 36
CBOT rice $15.33 -$0.04 -0.29% +0.56% $15.19 53
WTI crude $91.48 -$0.23 -0.25% +3.79% $94.23 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.000 -0.02% +0.85%
USD/AUD 1.025 0.001 +0.07% +0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
