By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Chicago soybean futures edged
higher on Friday, building on the last two sessions of gains
with support from a revival in U.S. exports and a surprise
decline in estimates for Canada's canola crop.
Corn edged higher, in line with the trend in soybeans, but
the market is on track to finish the week nearly flat as the
record pace of the U.S. harvest kept a lid on prices.
A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
showed export sales of soybeans last week at 1.3 million tonnes,
the most in three months and above trade estimates for between
800,000 and 900,000 tonnes.
The data showed that China, the world's top importer of
soybeans and the No. 1 U.S. market, bought the bulk of last
week's exports, booking 1.03 million tonnes.
Statistics Canada said the canola harvest was much smaller
than farmers expected and well below last year's production,
which could shift some of the demand for the oilseed to U.S.
soybeans.
Canola production will be 13.36 million tonnes in 2012/13,
down 2 million tonnes from the government agency's Aug. 22
estimate of 15.4 million tonnes and below last year's harvest of
14.5 million tonnes.
"Export data was supportive for the soybean market but more
importantly it was Stats Canada numbers, which was negative 2
million tonnes, that shows a degree of strength in the oilseeds
complex," said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analysts at Advance
Trading Australasia.
"Corn and wheat are basically going to hang around and wait
for the USDA numbers."
The USDA will issue its monthly report on demand and supply
of agricultural products next Thursday.
Despite the gains, the soybean market faces a third
consecutive week of decline, which pushed the futures to a three
month low this week on pressure from a rapidly advancing U.S.
harvest.
Front-month corn has gained 0.2 percent this week, while
wheat is down more than 3 percent after rising 0.6 percent last
week.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 0.3 percent
to $15.56 a bushel by 0241 GMT. December corn gained three
quarters of a cent to $7.57-3/4 a bushel, while December wheat
added 0.3 percent to $8.71-3/4 a bushel.
A decline in corn imports by China will also weigh on U.S.
corn prices.
China will produce a record large corn crop this year that,
along with existing stocks, will be sufficient to meet domestic
demand, but the country could import supplies to build its
reserves, the U.S. Grains Council said on Thursday after
completing an annual crop tour.
The USGC said production would grow by 5 million to 6
million tonnes year-on-year as both yields and planted area
increased, but the group did not estimate the total size of
China's 2012 crop or the actual size of the 2011 harvest.
Agricultural markets are keeping a watch on the first major
snowfall of the year and a cold snap in the United States,
expected to sweep into the northern Midwest. But analysts are
expecting only minor damage, if any, to corn and soybean crops.
By Sunday, 36 percent of North Dakota's corn crop and 80
percent of the soy crop had been harvested, USDA data showed. In
Minnesota, 53 percent of the corn crop and 76 percent of
soybeans had been cut.
Investors in the financial and commodity markets are
awaiting monthly U.S. payrolls data due at 1230 GMT.
Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight
gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after the
European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled
euro zone countries, while markets awaited the U.S. jobs report.
Prices at 0241 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 871.75 2.50 +0.29% 873.47 47
CBOT corn 757.75 0.75 +0.10% 767.17 55
CBOT soy 1556.00 4.50 +0.29% 1582.41 37
CBOT rice $15.36 -$0.01 -0.07% $15.48 55
WTI crude $91.51 -$0.20 -0.22% $89.03 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.072 +5.89%
USD/AUD 1.027 -0.029 -2.73%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)