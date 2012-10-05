* Soy ticks up, builds on gains; corn, wheat firm * Lower canola output, strong U.S. exports support * Soybeans face third week of decline on US harvest (Updates with details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, building on the last two sessions of gains with support from a revival in U.S. exports and a surprise decline in estimates for Canada's canola crop. Corn edged higher, in line with the trend in soybeans, but the market is on track to finish the week nearly flat as the record pace of the U.S. harvest kept a lid on prices. A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed export sales of soybeans last week at 1.3 million tonnes, the most in three months and above trade estimates for between 800,000 and 900,000 tonnes. The data showed that China, the world's top importer of soybeans and the No. 1 U.S. market, bought the bulk of last week's exports, booking 1.03 million tonnes. Statistics Canada said the canola harvest was much smaller than farmers expected and well below last year's production, which could shift some of the demand for the oilseed to U.S. soybeans. Canola production will be 13.36 million tonnes in 2012/13, down 2 million tonnes from the government agency's Aug. 22 estimate of 15.4 million tonnes and below last year's harvest of 14.5 million tonnes. "Export data was supportive for the soybean market but more importantly it was Stats Canada numbers, which was negative 2 million tonnes, that shows a degree of strength in the oilseeds complex," said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analysts at Advance Trading Australasia. "Corn and wheat are basically going to hang around and wait for the USDA numbers." The USDA will issue its monthly report on demand and supply of agricultural products next Thursday. Despite the gains, the soybean market faces a third consecutive week of decline, which pushed the futures to a three month low this week on pressure from a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. Front-month corn has gained 0.2 percent this week, while wheat is down more than 3 percent after rising 0.6 percent last week. Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 0.3 percent to $15.56 a bushel by 0241 GMT. December corn gained three quarters of a cent to $7.57-3/4 a bushel, while December wheat added 0.3 percent to $8.71-3/4 a bushel. A decline in corn imports by China will also weigh on U.S. corn prices. China will produce a record large corn crop this year that, along with existing stocks, will be sufficient to meet domestic demand, but the country could import supplies to build its reserves, the U.S. Grains Council said on Thursday after completing an annual crop tour. The USGC said production would grow by 5 million to 6 million tonnes year-on-year as both yields and planted area increased, but the group did not estimate the total size of China's 2012 crop or the actual size of the 2011 harvest. Agricultural markets are keeping a watch on the first major snowfall of the year and a cold snap in the United States, expected to sweep into the northern Midwest. But analysts are expecting only minor damage, if any, to corn and soybean crops. By Sunday, 36 percent of North Dakota's corn crop and 80 percent of the soy crop had been harvested, USDA data showed. In Minnesota, 53 percent of the corn crop and 76 percent of soybeans had been cut. Investors in the financial and commodity markets are awaiting monthly U.S. payrolls data due at 1230 GMT. Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries, while markets awaited the U.S. jobs report. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 871.75 2.50 +0.29% 873.47 47 CBOT corn 757.75 0.75 +0.10% 767.17 55 CBOT soy 1556.00 4.50 +0.29% 1582.41 37 CBOT rice $15.36 -$0.01 -0.07% $15.48 55 WTI crude $91.51 -$0.20 -0.22% $89.03 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.072 +5.89% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.029 -2.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)