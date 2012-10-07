SYDNEY, Oct 8 U.S. corn fell on Monday, extending losses into a second consecutive session, as the rapid pace of the Midwest harvest weighed on the grain. Soybeans and wheat were steady. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.4 percent to $7.45 a bushel, having slid 1.2 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.11 percent to $15.53-1/4 a bushel a bushel, having closed unchanged on Friday. * December wheat rose 0.15 percent to $8.58-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.35 percent on Friday. * Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market. * Informa Economics said on Friday it expects USDA to raise its U.S. corn production forecast to 11.194 billion bushels, based on a yield of 127.0 bushels per acre. Soybean production was seen at 2.86 billion bushels, based on a yield of 37.8 bushels per acre. * Chinese importers bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for shipment in the 2012/13 marketing year, USDA said on Friday. * Commodity funds were net sellers of an estimated 8,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on the day and net buyers of 2,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. * Wheat was under pressure from beneficial crop rains across the U.S. Midwest last week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit a two-week high versus the yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a near four-year low in September, prompting investors to sell the safe-haven currency for riskier assets. * Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and posted weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis offset support from a better-than-expected U.S. employment report. * The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Aug Grains prices at 2327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 858.75 1.25 +0.15% -1.21% 883.93 42 CBOT corn 745.00 -3.00 -0.40% -1.59% 768.14 43 CBOT soy 1553.25 1.75 +0.11% +0.11% 1660.98 36 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.02 +0.10% -1.63% $15.16 46 WTI crude $89.68 -$0.20 -0.22% -2.21% $93.96 40 Currencies #DIV/0! USD/AUD 1.016 0.001 +0.09% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)