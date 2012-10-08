* Corn dips, wheat up 0.6 pct, soy little changed
* Market eyes USDA report for price direction
* Supply concerns buoy wheat, corn under pressure
* Informa rises U.S. corn, soy harvest estimates
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 U.S. corn slid for a second
consecutive session on Monday, as investors took into account
analyst forecasts estimating higher production ahead of a key
U.S. government report on supply and demand of agricultural
products due out later this week.
Wheat rose 0.6 percent, recouping some of Friday's losses,
as forecasts of dry weather this week in much of Australia's
grain belt raised concerns about a further reduction in yields
in the world's second largest exporter.
Timely rains in August, as the U.S. soybean crop was going
through its critical development stage, have led many analysts
to raise their estimates for yields and crop size.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture report, due to be
released on Thursday, could determine the direction of prices,
which have lost ground after hitting all-time highs this summer
following a historic drought.
Private analytical firm Informa Economics expects the U.S.
government to raise its forecasts for corn and soybean
production.
On Friday, Informa said the USDA will likely raise its corn
production forecast to 11.194 billion bushels, based on a yield
of 127.0 bushels per acre. Soybean production was seen at 2.86
billion bushels on a yield of 37.8 bushels per acre.
Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone also raised its corn and
soybean forecasts last week as harvest reports topped
expectations.
"Everyone seems to be having a consensus on the bean crop
which is getting bigger: the question is how much," said Victor
Thianpiriya, agricultural strategist at ANZ Bank in Singapore.
"But for corn, the market is split. I saw one estimate which
was 120.8 bushels per acre and you are getting Informa coming
out with 127 bushels."
Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.3 percent
to $7.45-1/2 a bushel by 0247 GMT, while December wheat
added 0.6 percent to $8.63 a bushel.
November soy fell three-quarters of a cent to
$15.50-3/4 a bushel. The front-month contract has lost
almost 14 percent after climbing to a record of 17.94-3/4 a
bushel on Sept. 4.
Chinese importers bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for
shipment in the 2012/13 marketing year, the USDA said on Friday.
Traders are keeping a close watch on China, the world's biggest
soy importer, as traders return from a week-long national
holiday.
China's Dalian soybean futures fell more than 2
percent to 4,759 yuan, the lowest since August 21 as the market
tracked last week's losses in the vegetable oil complex.
Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. soybean
futures by 9.3 percent to the lowest level in nearly four months
on reports of better-than-expected harvest yields in the
Midwest.
The wheat market, however, is being supported by supply
concerns arising out of Australia where the crop is suffering
from lack of moisture.
"Only light, scattered rain is forecast for the east coast
this week while Western Australia is expected to be dry," Luke
Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a report.
Australia's wheat production is likely to decline by more
than one million tonnes from the government's most recent
estimate, and fall 27 percent from last year's record crop,
according to a Reuters poll.
Prices suffered their biggest weekly decline in four
months last week as beneficial rains in the U.S. Plains were
seen boosting the winter crop planting.
Prices at 0247 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 863.00 5.50 +0.64% 873.18 45
CBOT corn 745.50 -2.50 -0.33% 766.76 44
CBOT soy 1550.75 -0.75 -0.05% 1582.23 35
CBOT rice $15.12 $0.01 +0.10% $15.47 46
WTI crude $89.42 -$0.46 -0.51% $88.96 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.070
USD/AUD 1.016 -0.040
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)