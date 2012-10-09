By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 9 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that are expected to show an increase in yield forecasts and a continuation of the recent record pace of harvest. Wheat rose, extending gains from the previous session, supported by concerns over tightening global supplies due to unfavorable weather in Australia and Russia, the world's second and third largest exporters respectively. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.19 percent to $15.48 a bushel, having closed down marginally on Monday. * December corn was little changed at $7.42 a bushel, having slid 0.8 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.09 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday. * The USDA will issue its monthly supply-demand report on Thursday, which could provide direction for the next leg of the drought rally that had lifted corn and soybean prices to record highs this summer. * Corn and soybean harvests having been moving at a record pace, with traders closely watching for the next weekly progress report on Tuesday. Farmers have so far harvested 54 percent of the corn crop and 41 percent of soybeans. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA to raise its estimate of U.S. soybean yield and production. For corn, they were expecting a higher yield but a smaller crop due to farmers not harvesting larges swathes of their fields due to damage from this summer's drought. * A Reuters poll last week forecast wheat production in Australia to fall by more than 1 million tonnes, or 5 percent, from the government's latest estimate of 22.5 million tonnes and down 27 percent from last year's record high 29.5 million. * The USDA's agricultural attache in Russia said last week that the country's wheat crop was expected to be the smallest since 2003 this year at 40 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro slipped from a two-week high against the dollar and yen on Monday as uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro zone ministers said the country did not yet need a bailout. * Oil prices eased on Monday in choppy trading on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected to be weak. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly Grains prices at 2334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 861.75 0.75 +0.09% -0.86% 884.03 44 CBOT corn 742.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.98% 768.04 41 CBOT soy 1548.00 -3.00 -0.19% -0.23% 1660.81 34 CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.23% $15.17 55 WTI crude $89.93 $0.60 +0.67% -1.94% $93.97 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.02% -0.51% USD/AUD 1.020 0.002 +0.15% +0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)