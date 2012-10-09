By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 10 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday, extending losses into a third consecutive session, as a stronger dollar offset optimism that China could launch a new round of stimulus that could buoy demand for the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.47 percent to $15.42-3/4 a bushel, after having closed down slightly on Tuesday. * December corn fell 0.13 percent to $7.41 a bushel, after closing unchanged in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $8.64-1/2 a bushel after firming 0.41 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its October monthly supply and demand report on Thursday. The USDA is expected to show the 2012/13 corn harvest to be the smallest in six years and corn supplies could dwindle to a 17-year low by next summer as a result of the worst U.S. drought in 56 years, a Reuters poll showed. * On average, 26 analysts polled by Reuters put this year's corn crop at 10.601 billion bushels, down 126 million bushels, or 1.2 percent, from the USDA's September outlook. * Analysts pegged ending stocks of corn for the current 2012/13 marketing year at 648 million bushels, down 85 million bushels, or 11.6 percent, from the September figure. It would represent the tightest supply since the 1995/96 marketing year. * The soybean crop was pegged at 2.759 billion bushels, based on the average in the Reuters survey. The average yield was seen at 37.006 bushels per acre, up 4.8 percent from a month ago. * In a weekly report on Tuesday, the USDA said farmers had harvested 69 percent of this year's corn crop, just under the 70 percent average expected by 17 analysts polled by Reuters. * The crop progress report said 58 percent of the soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, below expectations for 61 percent. * China, the top importer of soybeans and the No. 1 market for the United States, pumped 265 billion yuan ($42.2 billion) into the money markets - the second-largest gross injection on record. The move raised hopes the world's second-largest economy could do even more to boost growth. * The country has continued to buy U.S. soybeans despite the rise in prices, and rumors circulated on Tuesday that Chinese processors had purchased two to three U.S. cargoes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar and yen rose against the euro on Tuesday in a safe-haven bid ahead of upcoming U.S. third-quarter corporate earnings results and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain. * Oil prices jumped on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as escalating turmoil on the border of Turkey and Syria heightened concerns of a supply disruption in a tense Middle East. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output mm Aug 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Sep OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Sep Grains prices at 2328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 864.50 0.25 +0.03% +0.41% 883.07 44 CBOT corn 741.00 -1.00 -0.13% -0.13% 764.27 38 CBOT soy 1542.75 -7.25 -0.47% -0.53% 1649.30 30 CBOT rice $15.24 $0.01 +0.07% -0.81% $15.14 50 WTI crude $91.88 -$0.51 -0.55% +2.85% $93.70 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.78% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.001 -0.08% +0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)