* Traders trim soybean positions on expectations USDA will raise f'cast * U.S. soybean, corn harvest continues at pace By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 10 U.S. soybeans fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, with traders trimming positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report expected to show increased production forecasts for the oilseed, while the grim outlook for global growth also weighed. Corn dropped slightly, although wheat was little changed after three sessions of gains on fears of tight supply. November soybeans lost 0.45 percent to $15.43 a bushel, having closed down marginally on Tuesday. December corn declined 0.1 percent to $7.41-1/4 a bushel, after closing flat in the previous session, while December wheat was little changed at $8.64-1/2 a bushel after closing up 0.41 percent the previous day. "There is a continuation of the negative tone in the oilseed market on expectations that the USDA may revise higher its soybean production forecast on Thursday, and this remains a significant drag on the market," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. TIMELY RAINS Soybeans have come under pressure in the last three sessions, snapping a three-day bull-run at the end of last week on expectations the USDA will increase its estimate for the U.S. soybean crop over the previous forecast thanks to some timely rains in September. The Linn Group, a Chicago-based commodity research and brokerage firm, on Tuesday said it raised its production and yield estimates for the 2012 U.S. corn and soybean crops. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 38.0 bushels per acre (bpa) and production at 2.819 billion bushels, surpassing the USDA's current estimates for a soybean crop of 2.634 billion bushels, with an average yield of 35.3 bpa. A Reuters poll pegged soybean crop at 2.759 billion bushels. HARVEST CONTINUES AT PACE The U.S. harvest continued at a record pace, although the USDA said farmers had harvested 69 percent of this year's corn crop, just under the 70 percent average expected by 17 analysts polled by Reuters. The crop progress report said 58 percent of the soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, below expectations for 61 percent. Weather could stall progress, however, meteorologists said on Tuesday. The U.S. Midwest will receive 1.0 to 3.0 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) or more of rain from Saturday through the end of next week, Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather said. But despite that, a lack of significant rain so far this fall has U.S. farmers and government agriculture officials worried that the worst drought in 56 years, which devastated this year's U.S. corn and soybean production, will continue and hurt next year's crops. Grains prices at 0200 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 864.50 0.25 +0.03% +0.41% 883.07 44 CBOT corn 741.25 -0.75 -0.10% -0.10% 764.28 38 CBOT soy 1543.00 -7.00 -0.45% -0.52% 1649.31 30 CBOT rice $15.24 $0.00 +0.03% -0.85% $15.14 50 WTI crude $91.99 -$0.40 -0.43% +2.98% $93.70 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.78% USD/AUD 1.021 0.001 +0.07% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)