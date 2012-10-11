SYDNEY, Oct 11 U.S. soybeans inched up on Thursday after the oilseed hit a one-week low in the previous session as traders sold positions ahead of a crop report by the U.S. Agriculture Department, which is expected to raise the soybean production forecast. Corn fell, hovering near a two-week low, hit on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $15.25-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.7 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.27 percent to $7.34-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.72 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was barely changed at $8.69 a bushel, having closed up 0.38 percent on Wednesday. * USDA in its monthly supply and demand report due Thursday is widely expected to raise its forecast for the U.S. soybean crop and trim stockpile estimates for corn and wheat. * The Linn Group, a Chicago-based commodity research and brokerage firm, on Tuesday raised its production and yield estimates for the 2012 U.S. corn and soybean crops. * Investment funds were said to have sold 9,000 soy contracts and 6,000 corn contracts while they bought 2,000 wheat contracts. * USDA late Tuesday put the soybean harvest progress just below the record pace of 2010, while anecdotal yield reports are better than expected in much of the U.S. Midwest growing region, pressuring cash prices. * Expectations for large seedings in South America also weighed on soybean futures. * The U.S. corn harvest continued at a record pace, although the USDA said farmers had harvested 69 percent of this year's corn crop, just under the 70 percent average expected by 17 analysts polled by Reuters. * Dealers were also keeping a close watch on the situation in Russia where president Vladimir Putin was due to chair a meeting on Wednesday on this year's grain harvest amid persistent speculation that Moscow may impose export restrictions despite repeated government denials. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell against the dollar as Thursday trading opened in Asia after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating, saying the country's political institutions have a declining capacity to deal with the severe challenges posed by the current economic and financial crisis. * Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Wednesday as ongoing concerns about the economy and a weak kick off to the earnings season weighed on stock markets. * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 1230 U.S. World agricultural supply-demand report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade 1500 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report Grains prices at 2332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 869.00 -0.75 -0.09% +0.93% 883.22 48 CBOT corn 734.75 -2.00 -0.27% -0.98% 764.06 33 CBOT soy 1525.50 2.25 +0.15% -1.64% 1648.73 26 CBOT rice $15.09 $0.06 +0.40% -1.82% $15.14 45 WTI crude $91.24 -$0.01 -0.01% -1.24% $93.54 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.26% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.001 -0.10% +0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)