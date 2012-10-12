SYDNEY, Oct 12 U.S. corn eased on Friday, but remained close to three-week highs hit a day earlier when the grain soared almost 5 percent after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its forecast for global ending stocks to the lowest level in six years. Despite the fall, corn is on track to post its biggest weekly rise since the week ending July 22. Soybeans rose, extending grains from the previous session, were supported by the USDA forecasting stocks-to-use ratio would be the tightest since the mid-1960s. Wheat fell for the first time in five sessions as traders locked in profits. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.32 percent to $7.70-3/4 a bushel after firming 5 percent in the previous session. Corn is up 3.8 percent for the week, the biggest weekly rise in nearly three months. * November soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $15.52 a bushel, having firmed 1.94 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week marginally higher, the first weekly climb in almost a month. * December wheat fell 0.42 percent to $8.82-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is up 2.89 percent for the week, the biggest weekly rise in 11 weeks. * USDA estimated the U.S. corn crop at 10.706 billion bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 10.601 billion bushels. USDA's estimate was barely below last month's forecast but down 13 percent from last year. The government estimated the U.S. corn yield at 122.0 bushels per acre, below the average forecast of 122.884 bpa. * U.S. corn ending stocks in 2012/13 were forecast at 619 million bushels, below trade estimates for 648 million. Soybean stocks were pegged at 130 million, below expectations for 134 million. * The U.S. soy crop estimate was raised 9 percent from last month and also came in above analysts' estimates, with the crop pegged at 2.860 billion bushels, compared to the average trade estimate of 2.764 billion. USDA figures showed a stocks-to-use ratio that would be the tightest since the mid-1960s. * The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, also released on Thursday, showed conditions worsening in the U.S. Plains wheat growing areas. The driest September in 118 years could lead to lower U.S. wheat acres as farmers decide not to plant. * Argentine wheat output is expected to be down by nearly four million tonnes this season as farmers, who had reduced plantings due to export curbs, struggle to drain flooded fields, Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. * The U.S. government estimated lower wheat production in Australia, Russia and the European Union. Domestic use of wheat in the United States was expected to be the largest since the 1998/99 marketing year. * Investment funds bought 25,000 corn contracts, the most in about two weeks, as well as 11,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose against the dollar, snapping a three-day decline, on Thursday after the head of the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits. Remarks by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde overshadowed a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. * Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high. * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labor market were erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Industrial output 0900 Euro zone Industrial output 1230 U.S. Producer price index 1355 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1800 U.S. Federal budget for September 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0013 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 882.25 -3.75 -0.42% +2.08% 882.46 56 CBOT corn 770.75 -2.50 -0.32% +3.87% 762.70 61 CBOT soy 1552.00 3.50 +0.23% +0.13% 1641.95 42 CBOT rice $15.00 $0.03 +0.17% -1.51% $15.12 42 WTI crude $92.52 $0.45 +0.49% +0.14% $93.58 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.001 +0.08% +0.48% USD/AUD 1.026 0.000 -0.03% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)